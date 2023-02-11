"This a set up to a mystery Wrestlemania match?" - Twitter explodes as Seth Rollins calls out top AEW star once again

The wrestling world speculated that The Visionary Seth Rollins' is setting up his WrestleMania match following his most recent comments about two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk.

The Visionary was a special guest at Fox Sports Radio. During the interview, Rollins opened up about CM Punk. He mentioned that considering their past, it hurts for him to say anything bad about him. However, at the same time, the two are not friends at the moment, and Rollins mentioned that it's because the Straight Edge Savior is in a different headspace.

"Here’s the thing that I will say one thing about Punk and end it on a positive note with him: that guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career but for whatever reason, the past, maybe, six-seven years, he’s in a different headspace and we’re not on the same page," Seth Rollins said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Following this interview, several members of the wrestling world believed that this was building up to a match between the two in the near future.

Matthew Shelman @Left4Red14 @wrestlelamia This a set up to a mystery wrestlemania match? Lol @wrestlelamia This a set up to a mystery wrestlemania match? Lol

🌐 @VacToBate @Left4Red14 @wrestlelamia Right ? Lol this comes off so much like a build up to a fued. @Left4Red14 @wrestlelamia Right ? Lol this comes off so much like a build up to a fued.

Arekami Wrestling @ErothPathak @WrestlePurists i smell Punk returning and confronting Rollins at RAW After WM @WrestlePurists i smell Punk returning and confronting Rollins at RAW After WM

ELISA FELISA @felisa_elisa @ErothPathak @WrestlePurists Or Punk will turn up at WM and help Logan Paul beat Seth? @ErothPathak @WrestlePurists Or Punk will turn up at WM and help Logan Paul beat Seth?

Valhalla Erikson @ValhallaErikson @wrestlelamia If he returns to the WWE(HA!) I think we know who Punk's first opponent should be. @wrestlelamia If he returns to the WWE(HA!) I think we know who Punk's first opponent should be.

#JusticeForNashCarter @deadspaceking @wrestlelamia Imagine if this is a set up to a WM match @wrestlelamia Imagine if this is a set up to a WM match 😳

The Visionary has made some harsh comments about CM Punk in the past, and as a result, some fans have accused Rollins of being hypocritical. They also suggested that if it hurts him to talk ill about the AEW star, he could just avoid the conversation.

EXALTED 2K ™ @imExalted2k @wrestlelamia He’s saying it like someone pointing a gun at him. Like you don’t have to say bad things about him. You can just shut up? @wrestlelamia He’s saying it like someone pointing a gun at him. Like you don’t have to say bad things about him. You can just shut up? https://t.co/MTGE3PqACm

Swanand @Swanand_1 @WrestlePurists He doesn't HAVE to say bad things about him. He chose to. @WrestlePurists He doesn't HAVE to say bad things about him. He chose to.

Dave 🐝 @TheDaveCalaz @WrestlePurists Then don't. Nobody is asking you to talk about him and if they do, just don't. @WrestlePurists Then don't. Nobody is asking you to talk about him and if they do, just don't.

Bryant Jarrell @bryant_jarrell @wrestlelamia My man handled the pain awfully well last month @wrestlelamia My man handled the pain awfully well last month

A few fans sided with the former WWE Universal Champion. They also mentioned that CM Punk's actions in last year's post-AEW All Out media scrum were unprofessional, and thus fans and wrestlers turned on him.

Rango @RangoTheMerc @wrestlelamia I can't blame Rollins. If anything I feel for him. @wrestlelamia I can't blame Rollins. If anything I feel for him.

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @WrestlePurists Cm Punk has lost every ounce of respect a lot of wrestlers and most fans once has for him. Phil Brooks needs to go away, nobody wants him back and I will not support anything he does in wrestling again. @WrestlePurists Cm Punk has lost every ounce of respect a lot of wrestlers and most fans once has for him. Phil Brooks needs to go away, nobody wants him back and I will not support anything he does in wrestling again.

Seth Rollins called CM Punk 'a cancer'

Last month, Seth Rollins was interviewed by Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman at the WWE 2K23 Royal Rumble hands-on event. During the interview, Rollins was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE. The Visionary replied by calling Punk 'a cancer' in the business and wanted him to stay far away from the promotion.

"Oh Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away you cancer. Get away from me forever. Yeah no I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everyone in the room is like ‘oh no, did he say that?’ Yeah, no he’s a jerk. We figured that out over there, we knew it over here, I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, see you later!” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Rollins is set to enter the Elimination Chamber to try and re-claim the WWE United States Championship.

Do you think Seth Rollins can overcome the odds and become the United States Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

