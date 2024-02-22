The rumors about Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) joining AEW are gaining traction as the days go by. However, fans have expressed concern as a legendary star was recently dropped on her head during the latest edition of Dynamite.

Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne put on a stellar match during Dynamite. During the bout, Rayne, who is an almost 20-year veteran in the industry, landed stiffly on her head when the former TNA star tried to put her through a move.

The video of that botch went viral quickly, and there were some reactions expressing concern about the safety of the stars.

Jim Cornette had earlier called out the safety aspects of AEW matches

Botches are part and parcel of the wrestling industry, and every promotion tries to avoid them at all costs. Veterans like Jim Cornette have earlier called out AEW for the safety aspect of the matches on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"On the other side of the coin [AEW], you've got people flying through f**king furniture and landing on concrete and sharp implement all around and it's like a godd**n rib. It's like a .......f**king obstacle course. I just can't help but think because some of these people are going to be titanium by the time they're f**king 40," he added.

Several veteran wrestlers, such as Jeff Hardy and Jon Moxley, have been subject to botches. The former was recently involved in a botch with Sammy Guevara. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan and the promotion will deal with the situation.

What do you think about the AEW safety aspect? Tell us in the comments section.

