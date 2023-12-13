"This is not the spot for him," says Jim Cornette on rumored identity of The Devil in AEW

The Devil is one of the most spoken about and intriguing characters in AEW today. There has been widespread debate about the masked figure's identity, with fans and professionals sharing their thoughts. Jim Cornette has now addressed the possibility of a prominent star being the man under the mask.

A group of masked assailants, led by The Devil, have been in the news for a while. They have repeatedly attacked MJF and his associates, raising speculation about their motives. Friedman and Samoa Joe were recently scheduled to clash with two members of the group on AEW Dynamite. However, before the bout, the goons cornered Joe in the ring and attacked his partner backstage.

On The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said Kyle O'Reilly wasn't the right fit to portray The Devil on AEW TV. The veteran added that while he loved O'Reilly, he shouldn't be revealed as the man under the mask.

"I love Kyle. I always have good things to say about him. But no, this is not the spot for him because it is so (...) that is such a deep cut. The idea that everybody will go, 'Oh my God, it's Kyle O'Reilly because he was once friends with Adam Cole, came in between MJF and (...) what the f**k. Kyle was out for more than a year because of his neck issue. He was not pushed in a main event, singles, world title contention spot to begin with," he said.

The Samoan Submission Machine and The Salt of the Earth will face each other at Worlds End 2023, with the AEW World Championship on the line. It will be interesting to see if The Devil will influence the bout's outcome.

Some AEW fans believe either James Storm or Britt Baker could be The Devil

The latest attack on MJF caught much attention, and some fans believed 46-year-old legend James Storm was behind the assault.

Storm's name was brought up because he was involved in an iconic spot alongside Bobby Roode in TNA. The two were collectively known as Beer Money, Inc. and won the company's World Tag Team Championship on five occasions.

Britt Baker was recently featured in an AEW promotional video with Doja Cat's song, Paint the Town Red. In the video, she made the 'devil horns' sign, leading some viewers to believe she was the masked assailant.

