"THIS WAS GREATNESS" "very sports entertained by this" - Fans left baffled by MJF and Adam Cole's actions at Blood & Guts

The wrestling world erupted as AEW World Champion MJF and his tag team partner got involved in a first-time-ever segment during Blood & Guts. It was a dance-off between Adam Cole and their opponents of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament finale, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

Right before the match, The Salt of the Earth asked the fans if they wanted to see a dance-off following him and Daniel Garcia flexing their hip muscles. After the fans showed interest in seeing the two teams show off their dancing skills, Friedman walked ringside and played a song.

Both MJF and Daniel Garcia danced well, but Adam Cole, on the other hand, was not that skilled in the art of dance.

Following the segment, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the segment. Most were utterly entertained by the segment. A few also claimed that this was great and was the best episode of Dynamite.

"THIS WAS GREATNESS LMFAOAOAO," a fan tweeted.

"This is the greatest episode of Dynamite ever. Change my Mind," a fan tweeted.

Fans praise the dance-off involving MJF and Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite

Some fans were not too thrilled with the segment. People felt it was a bit boring and unnecessary.

Some AEW fans were not happy with the segment

AEW World Champion MJF seemingly paid homage to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

During the aforementioned match, The Salt of the Earth paid tribute to his former mentor Cody Rhodes.

During the match, Friedman performed a Suicide Dive to take out the Jericho Appreciation Society members. Following that, he walked the same way The American Nightmare does. Fans also noticed this subtle tribute.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle

pic.twitter.com/7SnEHLv13K MJF did the Cody Rhodes walk

In the end, the world champion and Cole managed to pick up the win. Following the match, FTR walked out, and the two teams had a stare-down. Dax Harwood also seemed to have expressed his frustrations with management.

