Thunder Rosa calls fellow AEW star a "wannabe"

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa made her long-awaited return to television on the most recent episode of Collision. Ahead of her first match since August 2022, the Mexican star called out both her opponent, Julia Hart, and her unlikely tag team partner, Abadon.

While Thunder Rosa has been active as a Spanish commentator at AEW events, she hasn't been able to compete in the ring since vacating her Women's World Championship due to injury late last year. She is currently set to team with Abadon against TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue on next Saturday's Collision.

Abadon took to X today and made it clear that, while she doesn't usually trust the living, she's willing to make an exception in teaming with Rosa. La Mera Mera retweeted AEW's Living Dead Girl to claim that she shouldn't be considered 'alive' due to her undead gimmick, which is tied to the Mexican culture surrounding el Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead.

Rosa also expressed her enthusiasm in beating down the "witchy wannabe" Julia Hart:

"Let’s kick this witchy wannabes a** and remember If someone is “unalive” here is me sister, I mean…From the Graveyards…. #AEWCollision #SanAntonio," wrote Rosa.

Thunder Rosa calls out Julia Hart

Rosa's comment refers to how she is billed by ring announcers, as she hails "from the graveyards of Tijuana."

Thunder Rosa claims that she is "healthy and ready" with a racy new photo

Thunder Rosa has received acclaim for both her in-ring and character work, but many of her fans also look forward to her modeling shoots. The 37-year-old has been known to post racy photos of herself in swimwear and lingerie.

The latest of these photoshoots accompanied her return to AEW television. The Mexican star took to X yesterday to let her fans know that she was "healthy and ready" and posted a provocative shot of herself posing in the gym.

Rosa will step back into the ring on the next episode of AEW Collision, airing from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, this Saturday, December 23.

