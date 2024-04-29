Thunder Rosa wants former WWE Superstar to come out of retirement after 9 years to face her in AEW

Thunder Rosa recently opened up about wanting to face a former WWE Superstar in AEW. The star being discussed is Sarah Stock.

The 37-year-old star is a former AEW World Champion who has been a top star in the promotion since her debut in 2020. Despite being sidelined for almost a year from November 2022 to December 2023, Rosa has been once again established as a top star on her return.

Meanwhile, Sarah has been a coach and trainer at AEW since 2023. She has worked in promotions like TNA, AAA, CMLL and WWE. She wrestled her last match in 2015 for the Stardom promotion. Later, she joined WWE as a trainer in 2015, before getting released in 2020.

While speaking on Gabby AF, Thunder Rosa stated that she would like to face her trainer Sarah Stock in AEW.

"She's like the person that influenced me to become a professional wrestler when I first made the decision," Rosa said. "She has a lot of similarities [to] me. She's uber talented and when she used to wrestle, some of the stuff she was able to do was incredible. She's an incredible talent. She was very underrated and I would love to get in the ring one time with her and have a match. I know she would whoop my a**. Put me into a f****** pretzel. She's great." Rosa said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Thunder Rosa once talked about her potential retirement

Speaking with Forbes, the 37-year-old star revealed that she will retire from in-ring competition after she turns 45.

"I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45," said Rosa. "I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years… But I also have to scale back and take care of my body."

At Dynasty, Thunder Rosa lost to Toni Storm in an attempt to capture the AEW World Women's Championship.

