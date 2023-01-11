"Time to come to WWE" - Wrestling world reacts after 2-time Hall of Famer officially announces exit from Tony Khan's AEW 

AEW President Tony Khan has officially bid farewell to one of the veterans on his roster, and social media has reacted to the exit.

The star in question is two-time Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, who, after being relieved of his managerial duties by FTR, was drafted to Ring of Honor, where he founded Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Jonathan Gresham and the Gates of Agony.

However, at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in July, it was announced that Prince Nana had bought Blanchard's faction and brought them into The Embassy. In reality, Tully came to the end of his run with both AEW and ROH and wasn't seen again.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Prince Nana acquired Tully Blanchard Enterprises in storyline so he's now the manager of the Gresham, Toa Liona, Kuan and Brian Cage.

Blanchard recently announced that he is officially no longer with either AEW or Ring of Honor. This has prompted fans on social media to suggest what he should do next, with many seeing a role in WWE for both himself and his daughter Tessa.

Andrew Gentry @Godfather2994 @WrestlePurists Think WWE brings in Tully to introduce to Bailey, Becky and Charlotte someone he knows quite well

Peter Taylor @PeterTa45307098 @Fightful 🤔 ric joins Charlotte and Tully joins Tessa. The matches are endless. Only if it doesn't involve a ric vs Tully one on one match.

AEDub @AyEyDub @WrestlePurists Honestly his work in AEW or ROH never really moved me, I know that's super critical and my own opinion. But FTR would've been far better with Bret Hart in their corner.

Tully Blanchard had been with AEW since 2019

All Elite Wrestling has seen a lot of different veterans come through its doors since 2019. Bret Hart was on its very first pay-per-view, DDP came out of retirement to wrestle on Dynamite, and Sting has not only come out of retirement but has also completely rejuvenated his career upon arrival in the company.

However, one person who was an integral part of All Elite Wrestling in its early days was Tully Blanchard, who made his shocking debut for the company in the middle, and of all things, a sit-down interview between Shawn Spears and Jim Ross.

Blanchard would go on to become Spears' manager, as well as FTR's manager, whom he guided to the AEW Tag Team Championships in September 2020. This eventually led to the formation of The Pinnacle, which consisted of MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears and Blanchard as the manager.

