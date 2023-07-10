"Time to fire her. Let Triple H take her back" - Fans go nuts after former WWE star says some AEW people don't want her on TV

A former WWE star has caused quite a stir among fans with her recent comments about AEW. The star in question is none other than Athena (Ember Moon in WWE).

In an interview with Fightful, Athena expressed her desire to do more in AEW but suggested that some individuals within the company may not want her on television due to concerns about potential injuries she might cause to her opponents.

Athena made her debut for AEW in May 2022, and many fans anticipated her becoming a prominent figure in the women's division. However, she has primarily performed on episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation since then. Despite this, she managed to capture the ROH Women's World Championship from Mercedes Martinez at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in December.

As news of Athena's interview spread on Twitter, fans reacted with mixed emotions. Some voiced their support for AEW and suggested that she should be released, encouraging her to return to WWE under the guidance of Triple H.

On the other hand, there were fans who interpreted Athena's comments as an admission of her being an unsafe worker and prone to making mistakes during matches.

It remains to be seen how AEW will respond to the situation and whether Athena will have the opportunity to showcase her talents within the promotion.

Athena was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

Fans were abuzz with excitement as AEW star Athena was recently spotted in the company of popular WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. She had an impressive six-year tenure with Stamford-based promotion that ended in November 2021. She has since made a name for herself on the independent scene before joining AEW in May of the following year.

Alexa Bliss made her last appearance in WWE at the Royal Rumble event in January, where she competed against Bianca Belair. Prior to the match, there were numerous indications suggesting a possible reunion with Bray Wyatt. However, Bliss has since announced that she is expecting and will soon become a mother.

Athena was recently seen in the company of Alexa Bliss and indie veteran Veda Scott. Notably, Athena and Bliss had a history as on-screen rivals during their time in the promotion, where they faced off multiple times.

Overall, both Athena and Bliss continue to captivate fans as they navigate their respective wrestling careers.

