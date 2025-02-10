"Time to go buddy," "Has just not been good this year" - Fans erupt after former WWE personality makes a massive botch on AEW TV

Last week's episode of AEW Collision was showered with praise by fans and veterans worldwide. There were hardly any flaws in Tony Khan's booking and it featured several matches that met everybody's expectations.

Unfortunately, during the show, former WWE personality Tony Schiavone made a massive botch. In the second hour of Collision, the Don Callis family's Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Mark Davis were laying waste to a few enhancement talents backstage. Schiavone made a shocking botch during this beatdown as he accidentally called the Murderhawk Monster, Lance Storm.

Lance Storm is a retired Canadian professional wrestler who he best known for his time in WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently works for TNA as a producer. Nevertheless, fans were disappointed by the AEW play-by-play commentator's error. While a few found this botch funny, others were convinced that it was time for the 67-year-old to retire.

Fans react to Tony Schiavone's botch on Collision. (Image via @DrainBamager X)

Fans react to Tony Schiavone's botch on Collision. (Image via @DrainBamager X)

AEW's Tony Schiavone on the final days of WCW

Schiavone was one of the most recognizable faces in the now-defunct wrestling promotion, WCW. In a recent appearance on his What Happened When? podcast, he opened up about the final days of the company. Additionally, he reflected on the experience of working with Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

"I really thought at this time that we were — we were two steps out the door. I thought when Eric came around, Hogan came around, it elevated us and it took us out — or it delayed the inevitable. It did go out of business, Eric just prolonged that, by being the probably — not probably, by being the smartest guy to ever run the company," he said. [H/T Wresting Inc.]

Schiavone has been active as an on-screen personality since 1983 when he started as an interviewer. He moved to commentary in 1984.

