"Time to quit AEW and get CM Punk to get you a spot in the Royal Rumble" - Fans react after top AEW star shares cryptic post

AEW has not only acquired talent from rival promotions but has also built some of its own homegrown talents. Apparently, the fans are not happy with the booking of one of their most popular stars, voicing major support for him.

The star in question is the ever-bizarre Danhausen. The comedic star emerged as one of the most entertaining acts for AEW in recent years. However, Danhausen went out of action with a torn pectoral muscle during a match at the Revolution pay-per-view last year.

He competed alongside Orange Cassidy for the tag team titles at the aforementioned show in a losing effort. Moreover, he was even announced to return to their television programming back in November, but that eventually did not happen.

Despite being off TV, Danhausen's popularity among the fans was on full display. The Very Evil, Very Nice one posted a cryptic message on X about punching old walls amidst his hiatus.

That garnered major support for him while firing shots at Tony Khan and his company for Danhausen's poor booking.

Even more, some fans even called out for former AEW star CM Punk to get the face-painted star over to his current home ground and rival promotion, WWE.

AEW star Danhausen recently meddled with a 14-time WWE Champion

While Danhausen may not be appearing on WWE anytime soon, he did make his presence felt in that conversation at the expense of Randy Orton.

Taking to his social media antics, Danhausen hilariously trolled The Viper by morphing an enlarged Orton face onto his own.

We haven't heard any reaction from Randy Orton, who already has a lot on his plate going forward. He defeated Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. He is one week away from competing in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, pitting LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Do you think Danhausen will ever jump ship to WWE? Sound off in the comments!

