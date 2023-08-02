"TINY CONNY THIS IS YOUR TIME," "Going back to #AEW" - Fans go wild with predictions after 22-year-old star 'leaves' WWE NXT

WWE NXT fans were left in a state of shock and frenzy when their beloved 22-year-old star, Cora Jade, made a dramatic exit from the locker room, declaring she was leaving.

Jade, known for her high-flying style, has amassed a loyal fanbase following during her time in WWE. On NXT, it was shown that she was storming into the locker room, packing her belongings, and loudly declaring her departure. Whether temporary or permanent, this development has fans buzzing with anticipation about her next move.

Fans on Twitter were debating where Cora Jade might be heading next. Some playful fans even joked about her returning to AEW, where she had previously made a few appearances, sparking a wave of excitement.

However, not everyone is convinced she's leaving the WWE altogether. Several fans are eagerly anticipating a potential promotion to the main roster.

"TINY CONNY THIS IS YOUR TIME," fan tweeted.

"Cora Jade going back to #AEW #WWENXT," fan tweeted.

"Another L for Trips? JkJk," fan tweeted.

"SHE’S GOING TO IMPACT WRESTLING !!!," fan tweeted.

"Main roster timee???," fan tweeted.

"I'm hoping her nd [sic] Bron get called up after Summerslam," fan tweeted.

Only time will tell where Cora Jade's journey will take her as she has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Cora Jade makes bold statement aiming for gold in WWE NXT

Cora Jade's absence from WWE NXT Premium Live Events since October 2022 has left fans wondering about her future in the promotion. In a memorable contest at NXT Halloween Havoc, she faced defeat against Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild Match.

In an interview with PW Insider's Mike Johnson, she shared her ambitions, including becoming the next NXT Women's Champion.

“I feel like I have a very big list of goals. Like growing up I had notebooks full of bucket list things I wanted, you know, all the typical things you know, be in the game, have a documentary, have merch, like wrestle at WrestleMania, all those typical things I feel are just very obvious, but my number one main goal I feel in the next year, is definitely becoming the next NXT Women’s Champion,” Jade said. [H/T - PWMania]

Despite the setback, Jade remains one of the most exciting talents in wrestling.

Do you think Cora Jade will return to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

