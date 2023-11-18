"TK found a way to smoke Roman - Fans believe AEW star recently took a massive dig at The Tribal Chief 

Fans believe a top AEW star recently took digs at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during his promo. The performer in question is Eddie Kingston, who spoke about "certain World Champions" hijacking entire shows during a backstage segment on this week's edition of ROH.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the mountain for more than three years now, with his run with the Universal Championship being one of the greatest in wrestling history. However, his reign has also come under the scanner by many, with his detractors saying that Roman Reigns seldom defended his gold.

The social media platform X, especially, is a hot ground for WWE and AEW fans sharing their unvarnished opinions. On the latest episode of ROH, Kingston appeared in a backstage interview, where he took potshots at a "certain World Champion" without name-dropping the person. A few fans on X seem to believe that the AEW star was actually taking a dig at Roman Reigns and his title reign.

As expected, many of them lashed out at Eddie Kingston and urged him to take of his own business rather than comment on others. Check out the reactions:

Eddie Kingston confesses he never liked his former AEW colleague CM Punk

A few weeks back, in an interview, The Mad King confessed that he never liked CM Punk on a personal level and that he didn't want him to be in AEW. However, Kingston said that considering how successful The Second City Saint's run was in All Elite Wrestling, he wished the two sides could sort out their differences.

"No, I'm doing my job. Then, that's how I felt, you know what I mean. I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt. I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. You're not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that I don't give a f*** what he does, you know what I mean. Coz, me and him, never got along anyway," Eddie Kingston said.

Kingston and CM Punk went to war at Full Gear 2021, where the latter emerged victorious in a grueling and physical contest.

Do you think Eddie Kingston's promo was directed towards Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

