“TK all time fumble”,”Maybe he had a better offer” - Fans erupt after released WWE star snubs AEW to join rival promotion

Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, was released from WWE in September 2023. Since then, fans have speculated The Showoff would join AEW.

Nic Nemeth made his debut in TNA Wrestling at the Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View held on January 13, 2024. The latter confronted TNA World Champion Moose.

Nemeth signing with TNA, and not AEW, has had a bittersweet reaction online as many wanted him to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, some fans are content as they think joining AEW, he would have been just another star lost in the shuffle.

Recently, a Twitter user criticized AEW for not signing the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Says a lot that he didn't go to AEW," wrote the user.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions :

Fans react to AEW not signing Dolph Ziggler

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona reminds Dolph Ziggler of a previous loss

Recently, Matt Cardona addressed his fans after he couldn't make it to the GCW No Compadre event. The Indy God cut a promo via satellite and namedropped stars like AJ Francis, Mustafa Ali, and Dolph Ziggler.

While cutting the promo, Cardona also mentioned that he beat Ziggler in 2011 for the WWE United States Championship and offered to reignite their feud.

"Let me remind you, Nic. I’m the man that beat you to become the WWE United States Champion, and I fully intend to beat you again. So here we are. I’m laying out the challenge right here. Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona. You name the time, you name the place, it doesn’t matter to me because I’m Alwayz Ready," Matt Cardona said.

Matt Cardona was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, thus, ending his 15-year tenure with the promotion.

