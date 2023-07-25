"TK [Tony Khan] NEEDS 2 FIRE HER ALREADY", "It's been pretty bad" - Twitter reacts to 18-year veteran having a rough start in AEW

The wrestling world seems to be disappointed in a former WWE Superstar and 18-year wrestling veteran's run in AEW. The star in question is former Divas Champion Saraya.

Last year, the British-born wrestler's contract with WWE came to an end. It was also reported that WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon decided not to renew Saraya's deal, allowing her to hit the free agency market.

In September, the former Divas Champion made a shocking debut on the special Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The former Paige is currently playing the role of a heel and is also the leader of The Outcasts. The other members of the faction are former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

It has been about 10 months since Saraya's debut. Thus, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her current run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Many were not happy with her performance thus far. The major complaint was the fact that she hadn't wrestled in months, and thus many were not aware that she was still part of the promotion.

Some took their dismay one step further and demanded that Tony Khan fire the wrestling veteran.

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @SlappadaBRO_WWE TK NEEDS 2 FIRE HER ALREADY. WEASTE OF SPACE

TheGodfather @slim451 @SlappadaBRO_WWE I forget she is even there. She hasn't done anything of note since being there

A handful of people were convinced that the former WWE Superstar could have been booked better, while a few were mildly satisfied with her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

David G Colón @dcmuzik526 @SlappadaBRO_WWE A bit under whelming given the hype that was there in the beginning. But having a couple of matches after her injuries and putting her with the Outcast is a W. Now if TK can book the women's division better......

Saraya has her eyes on the AEW Women's World Championship

As mentioned earlier, the former WWE Divas Champion is currently in a faction alongside Ruby Soho and the current AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Saraya was asked about her championship aspirations. The Anti-Diva replied by stating that she wants to capture all the titles in the promotion.

“I mean, I can’t go into another company without becoming the champ. So Jamie Hayter’s next. I would love to have a Wembley match for a championship. I would love to win the championship off Jamie or have a friendly one with Toni. Hopefully, we can just lay down and let it be easy like that. I don’t want to have to fight-fight her. I would hate to fight-fight Toni. She’s wonderful. But I’m ready to take all the championships. I’m ready to take them all,” said Saraya. [H/T: RingSideNews]

The British-born star has only competed in a few matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Whether she will wrestle at AEW All In, which takes place in her home country, remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's current run? Let us know in the comments section below.

