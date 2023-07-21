"TK is wasting him worse than Vince ever did" - Fans extremely frustrated with top AEW star's booking

AEW fans are voicing their concerns with the current booking of top star Miro.

Since his debut in 2020 with Tony Khan's promotion, Miro's journey has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. Despite winning the TNT Title, Miro's appearances in the promotion shrunk drastically in 2022, with him only stepping into the ring a mere four times throughout the year. The frustration peaked when he vanished from the AEW scene after All Out 2022.

Former TNT Champion recently returned to the promotion after several months of absence when All Elite Wrestling announced their new AEW Collision show, where Miro will be one of the featured stars on Saturday nights.

Despite his return, fans took to Twitter to unleash their displeasure with Tony Khan for the mishandling of the former United States Champion. Comparisons to Miro's tenure in WWE, where he enjoyed success with the beloved "Rusev Day" character, further fueled the frustration.

Some even expressed that Khan's booking decisions are doing a disservice to Miro, surpassing the supposed mismanagement by WWE's Vince McMahon.

Check out the reactions below:

"Dude should go back. TK is wasting him worse than Vince ever did. Guarantee Paul would do a better job," fan tweeted.

"He’s just one of many," fan tweeted.

"He could have been put on the same path Gunther is on now. 100%," fan tweeted.

"Agree. Could also be AEW champ easily," fan tweeted.

"He could have definitely been better then they used him," fan tweeted.

"Absolutely. And it’s a shame he signed a long term deal with AEW when he could have been back in WWE and actually have a meaningful story," fan tweeted.

Wrestling veteran Road Dogg praised AEW star Miro, sees him as future WWE Champion

Former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev) in WWE has received high praise from wrestling veteran Road Dogg.

Speaking on the Oh…You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg expressed his belief that Miro has the potential to become a WWE Champion in the future.

"Of course, he [Miro] could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer," said Dogg.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will look to make more use of Miro or whether the star will eventually return to WWE.

Do you want to see Miro back in Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments below.

