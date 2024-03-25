“To do what ? He’s on TV like 3 times a year” - AEW fans question Tony Khan’s decision to re-sign WWE legend

A WWE legend has just re-signed with AEW and it seems they will be able to continue their current role within the company. Fans have reacted to this move and what this could mean for him and the promotion. The legend referred here would be Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

The Hall of Famer has been with the company for some time now, as he was originally introduced as the manager of Lance Archer. He has also added The Righteous to their ranks and sporadically comes out ringside to manage his group. He also has a backstage role as he helps coach the talent and help them work on their interviews and promos.

Earlier today, Jake Roberts revealed on his podcast that he had re-signed with AEW. He also talked about some plans he wanted to run by Tony Khan moving forward. Some fans had mixed reactions to the decision and were wondering what this meant for him and his clients.

Fans had mixed reactions to Roberts re-signing with the company. Some fans were happy with the decision, as being a veteran in the business, he had a lot of knowledge to share with the younger generation. They also liked how this meant possible bigger roles for himself and Lance Archer moving forward.

Other fans were not amused as seeing his current exposure on television, they felt that this move was not a smart move on behalf of Tony Khan. One fan even said that they could be robbing him once more of his money.

Jake Roberts was at AEW Revolution earlier this month

At Revolution, Jake Roberts made his return to accompany Lance Archer as he was part of the All-Star Scramble for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Archer has made sporadic appearances for the promotion, but one person who has fewer appearances than him was his manager. But, much to the surprise of the fans, he accompanied Lance and was ringside for the match.

It remains to be seen how things will go between the two as there partnership will continue moving forward.

