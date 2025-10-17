  • home icon
  • “Toni Storm was right”- Fans can’t keep calm after current WWE star takes a subtle shot at AEW

"Toni Storm was right"- Fans can't keep calm after current WWE star takes a subtle shot at AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 09:51 GMT
WWE Toni Storm
WWE star took shot at AEW and fans mentioned Toni Storm (Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

A popular WWE star seemingly took a shot at AEW, and fans on social media reacted to it, involving Toni Storm's mention as well. Fans don't seem happy with what the star said recently.

The current WWE star, Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May), seemingly took a shot at AEW. After her two-year run in Tony Khan's promotion, Mariah jumped ship to the WWE earlier this year and is currently a top star in the company's developmental brand, NXT. Meanwhile, Blake seemingly took a shot at her previous workplace.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show recently, Blake Monroe said that NXT gets the highest viewership out of any show she's been on, which is a direct shot at AEW, as she was in the promotion for two years:

"NXT's got the highest viewership of any show I've been on. And I think you have to consider as well, WWE is so huge. The amount of TV equity that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair - they have millions of followers, all this TV equity, I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn't I go to NXT?" Monroe said. [H/T WrestlePurists]
The AEW fans were not pleased with Blake Monroe's comment, as they expressed their displeasure on X. A fan also said Toni Storm was right about Blake Monroe during their feud in All Elite Wrestling:

Fans on the X social media platform reacted to Blake Monroe taking a shot at AEW
Fans on the X social media platform reacted to Blake Monroe taking a shot at AEW

Blake Monroe on her decision to leave AEW and join WWE

During a recent interview with Bully Ray on Busted Open, Blake Monroe opened up on her decision to leave AEW and join the Stamford-based promotion. The erstwhile Mariah May admitted that it was time to close a chapter and start a new one:

"I really sat and thought about it, and it was really, really tough decision but it just came down to, 'I did everything I needed to do.' I feel like I told a great story. I feel like I made people feel something, and it's time to close that chapter. And it's time to start a new one, and like getting a new name, a whole new experience," said Monroe.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW Women's World Champion in NXT.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

