“Toni Storm was right”- Fans can’t keep calm after current WWE star takes a subtle shot at AEW

A popular WWE star seemingly took a shot at AEW, and fans on social media reacted to it, involving Toni Storm's mention as well. Fans don't seem happy with what the star said recently.The current WWE star, Blake Monroe (fka Mariah May), seemingly took a shot at AEW. After her two-year run in Tony Khan's promotion, Mariah jumped ship to the WWE earlier this year and is currently a top star in the company's developmental brand, NXT. Meanwhile, Blake seemingly took a shot at her previous workplace.Speaking on The Masked Man Show recently, Blake Monroe said that NXT gets the highest viewership out of any show she's been on, which is a direct shot at AEW, as she was in the promotion for two years:&quot;NXT's got the highest viewership of any show I've been on. And I think you have to consider as well, WWE is so huge. The amount of TV equity that Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair - they have millions of followers, all this TV equity, I know I can go toe-to-toe with them, but I feel like, why wouldn't I go to NXT?&quot; Monroe said. [H/T WrestlePurists]The AEW fans were not pleased with Blake Monroe's comment, as they expressed their displeasure on X. A fan also said Toni Storm was right about Blake Monroe during their feud in All Elite Wrestling:Fans on the X social media platform reacted to Blake Monroe taking a shot at AEWBlake Monroe on her decision to leave AEW and join WWEDuring a recent interview with Bully Ray on Busted Open, Blake Monroe opened up on her decision to leave AEW and join the Stamford-based promotion. The erstwhile Mariah May admitted that it was time to close a chapter and start a new one:&quot;I really sat and thought about it, and it was really, really tough decision but it just came down to, 'I did everything I needed to do.' I feel like I told a great story. I feel like I made people feel something, and it's time to close that chapter. And it's time to start a new one, and like getting a new name, a whole new experience,&quot; said Monroe.It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW Women's World Champion in NXT.