Toni Storm sounds off on AEW's women's division; former WWE star named dream opponent

Three-time AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm recently addressed which members of the women's division she still wished to face at this point in her career. She even mentioned some first-time matchups she has never got to have yet.

The Timeless One recently returned to her iconic persona after almost two months of playing the part of a rookie to get Mariah May's guard down. She now looks to go after the title she lost and get her revenge against the monster she created. The two are set to clash next weekend at Grand Slam: Australia.

During her appearance on Close-Up with Renee Paquette, Storm talked about some women on the roster that she wanted to face. She addressed Megan Bayne's arrival at AEW and acknowledged how menacing she looked. She then continued to mention other women she'd like to face. One of these was Mercedes Moné.

The two were at WWE at the same time in the past, but they never had a singles match. The same can be said about Kris Statlander as she mentioned that despite some time passing, she has still not gotten the chance to share the ring with them. Toni Storm then pushed the women's division to keep on proving why they were the best in the world.

"God, I mean there's that Megan Bayne, for Christ's sake. I mean, what lab did they make her in? And then there's Julia Hart, and there's Penelope Ford and I still haven't even got in the ring with the likes of Kris Statlander and Mercedes Moné. This women's division is the best in the world, but we've still got so much more work to do. So, what we need to do, us girls, is to kick down the door, s**t on the bed, and let the world know that we're here." [4:31-4:57]

Toni Storm recently reunited with her butler

During the comeback of her 'Timeless' persona to the promotion, she also brought in her butler Luther. He has always been by her side and was quick to come to her aid in any situation.

This past weekend on Collision, the duo reunited as they pulled off a switcheroo stunt on Mariah May. The Glamour was in action that night, and she was about to launch a gruesome attack on her laid-out opponent. Luther came out and distracted her, and this allowed Toni Storm to sneak into the ring and switch places with May's opponent.

This allowed them to blindside her, and send her running. Storm and her butler then celebrated ringside with the fans after their on-screen reunion.

Now that Toni Storm has everything she needs at her disposal, she comes into her match with Mariah next week as a major threat to her title reign. It remains to be seen whether she can become a 4-time AEW Women's World Champion.

