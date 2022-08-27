Toni Storm successfully undergoes surgery; expected to return on Dynamite

AEW star Toni Storm has disclosed through her Instagram story that she recently underwent dental surgery.

Storm, one of the top female wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion, plied her trade in WWE before becoming All Elite. She debuted in AEW earlier this year and has already challenged women's champion, Thunder Rosa, at Forbidden Door in a losing effort.

The 26-year-old recently took to social media for an update about her dental condition. On her Instagram story, she is seen taped up by the jaw and resting on her bed. She also introduced her dog Lemon in the post.

The good part is that AEW will not lose time with Toni as she vowed to be present on this week's Dynamite in her story. Here is what she wrote:

“Surgery successful [check mark emoji] See you Wednesday #TOOTHLESSAGGRESSION.”

AEW star Britt Baker, a real-life dentist, has her back. The Doctor took to Twitter to share Toni's story and offered some advice.

"Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise," Baker wrote.

Toni Storm discusses the origin of her ring name

For those unaware, Storm found her ring name before going to England.

In a recent interview with AEW, Toni Storm revealed how her grandmother came up with the name "Storm."

"No, I am exactly everything I wanted to be and it is weird. But my grandmother actually came up with Storm because I had to debut all of a sudden. She created it and then I went to England, and was Toni Storm. I figure that makes sense."

Alongside Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida, Toni is currently scheduled to fight in a four-way match at All Out to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion in Thunder Rosa's absence.

Do you think Storm could become the new AEW Women's Champion at All Out? Sound off in the comments below.

