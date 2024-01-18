"TONY, GIVE HIM ALL OF THE BELTS" - Fans erupt after AEW makes another major signing

A recent major AEW signing has elicited numerous reactions from wrestling fans on social media.

According to reports from Luchablog, noted AAA talent Black Taurus has agreed to a deal with AEW. However, the report further states that he may have to alter his in-ring name owing to legal issues over the ownership of the character between a former Latin American Champion and AAA.

Black Taurus initially adopted the moniker of Taurus in AAA towards the end of 2015 and then changed it to Black Taurus after departing the promotion in 2016. He returned to AAA in 2018 and continued to wrestle as Taurus while retaining the name of Black Taurus in other companies he worked for, including IMPACT, ROH, and AEW.

Taurus faced El Hijo del Vikingo at ROH Final Battle in December, and a rematch took place between the two on Rampage. Both outings managed to impress the audiences, and Taurus, who had announced his free agency sometime earlier, has now elected to be All Elite. However, it appears that he has to modify his ring name and gimmick somewhat due to AAA's recent objections.

Fans on X shared their excitement at the prospect of watching the phenomenal luchador, with one addressing AEW's President Tony Khan and demanding that Taurus be decorated with championship gold.

Others commented on possible alternative ring-names for Taurus - including ones that pun on the name of Luchasaurus, who goes by Killswitch presently - as well as potential feuds or alliances with established talent like Hangman Adam Page and Rush.

Wrestling fans worldwide are eager to find out the trajectory of Black Taurus in AEW.

Major AEW star announces hiatus

A top star from AEW has announced his decision to take a break and recover from a number of injuries.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi took to X to reveal that he intends to go on a hiatus after detailing the injuries he had sustained and needed to be treated.

The Golden Star, who underwent surgery, revealed that he would require additional treatments for his shoulder. He further apologized for the inconvenience caused by his announcement and stated that he had a lot to consider going ahead:

"Apologies for the delayed update. It seems that my ligament was completely torn (and another area was already quite weak). My leg has been fully immobilized in a cast up to my knee. Now, I need to decide what to do about my left side, while my right side requires treatments every two weeks. My shoulder isn’t in perfect condition either, so I plan to use this time to fully fix everything. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused. Moving forward, I have a lot to think about and decisions to make."

The extent of Ibushi's injuries was visible when he was noticed being unable to stand on his feet after his match against Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH The New Year. The Golden Lover was rushed to a hospital after the bout, and it was later revealed that he had sustained a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament complex injury.

Will Kota Ibushi return to AEW after his surgeries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

