"Tony won't be happy," "His contract is up this summer" - Fans think former AEW talent could join Bloodline after Backlash 2024

Wrestling fans have been buzzing after the shocking arrival of Tanga Loa at WWE Backlash France. Many believe a talent who has appeared in AEW in the past could be heading to the Stamford-based promotion as well.

The name in question is none other than Hikuleo who many believe could join WWE and become a part of The Bloodline currently led by Solo Sikoa. The NJPW star wrestled for AEW in 2021 and 2022. He last competed for Tony Khan's company in June 2022 on an episode of Dynamite. Since then, he has mostly competed in NJPW and his contract with New Japan is reportedly set to expire this summer.

On Twitter/X, a fan predicted that Hikuleo could follow his former G.O.D teammates Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa and join the WWE soon.

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that AEW CEO Tony Khan will not be happy with the idea of Hikuleo potentially joining the Stamford-based promotion and also noted how WWE was trying to bring the Bullet Club together.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan also pointed out that Hikuleo recently signed with another company and his WWE debut could be delayed.

"Hikuleo re-signed with ELP awhile back so not anytime soon," a fan tweeted.

"Thank god for NJPW," another tweeted.

"Please WWE take all of house of torture," another fan proposed.

AEW star on Jacob Fatu potentially joining The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu has been the talk of the town ever since the reports of his potential WWE signing broke out a couple of weeks ago. The company introduced Tama Tonga to The Bloodline last month and many believe that Fatu will also be revealed as a new member soon.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa shared her opinion on Fatu potentially joining the faction. Rosa put over the former MLW star and stated that she's interested to see how the WWE handles his character.

"If it happens, I hope he's barefoot like I really do. That's Jacob Fatu for y'all; he's crazy. For those who don't know who Jacob Fatu is, you guys are in for a treat, even if he does a quarter of what he does on the independent scene. He's just so violent. He's just so full of energy, and he's so good at what he does. I'm very excited to see what he's going to do and if they're going to give him the microphone, if he's going to be able to talk, or if he's going to be a hitter or a hammer. I'm just very curious to see how they're going to develop him as a new character." [From 02:20 to 03:02]

Recently, Tama Tonga's former G.O.D partner, Tanga Loa, made his WWE debut at Backlash, where he helped Tonga and Solo Sikoa to get the victory over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see who is going to join The Bloodline next on SmackDown.