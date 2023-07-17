"TONY. I AM ON MY KNEES" - Fans urge Tony Khan to sign 27-year-old star after her interest in joining the company

AEW President Tony Khan has already assembled one of the most talented rosters in the history of professional wrestling. Now, after a top star has made it clear that they want to work for All Elite Wrestling, fans are urging Tony to make the right decision.

The top star in question is Maki Itoh, who has appeared on AEW TV a number of times since 2021. Her her reputation as an exciting performer in companies like GCW, DDT and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has turned her into one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world.

Itoh recently told Wrestling with Honor that she still has dreams of being a mainstay on American television. She said her ultimate dream was "to be part of the AEW roster and have an active role on TV."

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers “I still want to go to AEW. It's a narrow door, but my dream is to be part of the AEW roster and have an active role on TV.”



- Maki Itoh

(via Wrestling With Honor)

Having already seen how entertaining she can be in the handful of outings she has had for All Elite Wrestling so far, fans on social media have made it very clear that they want Tony Khan to open up his wallet and splash the cash on the 27-year-old.

Maki Itoh last wrestled for AEW in a dark match before the June 14th edition of Dynamite. Will she become a full-time member of the roster? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan recently added another exciting star to the AEW roster

When the time is right, Tony Khan isn't afraid to add more wrestlers to his already large AEW roster. That's exactly what he did after the July 12th edition of Dynamite as Khan added a man who is now the youngest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Back in February 2022, wrestling prodigy Nick Wayne was signed to an 'apprentice' deal with AEW. This meant that he was guaranteed to wrestle for the company once he turned 18 and graduated high school.

After celebrating his 18th birthday on July 10th, Wayne made his AEW debut against Swerve Strickland in what might have looked like a loss on paper for the 18-year-old, but turned out to be a big win thanks to what followed.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce that Nick Wayne had been signed to a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling, making him the youngest member of the roster.

Who do you think Tony Khan should sign next? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here