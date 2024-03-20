"Tony Khan already replacing Mox," "All this for her to leave soon is crazy" - Fans erupt to bold claim about top star

In a recent live television interview, Tony Khan spoke about a top AEW star and how, at this point, they could be the perfect person to be the face of the Jacksonville-based company. Fans have reacted to his claim and have expressed their opinions on the matter. The star being discussed here is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Big Business, The CEO made her long-awaited debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in front of a crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. Mone then said that it was time for them to make magic and talked about great things ahead.

While speaking to NBC10 Boston, Tony Khan addressed all that went down during her debut and how things would go with Mercedes Moné now that she was associated with them. Khan claimed that she could go down as one of the faces of the Jacksonville-based company both in and out of the ring.

Fans were not amazed with Tony Khan's comments. One fan cited how a few weeks ago, Moné claimed that she would return to WWE in the future, days before her AEW debut. Others felt that she could just be toying with Khan and leaving the promotion when an opportunity came.

Some fans were not happy with Khan, who said that The Boss was the new face of the Jacksonville-based company following her arrival. Some felt this was disrespectful to the homegrown AEW stars and those who have been with them for some time now.

What impact The CEO makes in AEW following her blockbuster debut remains to be seen.

Tony Khan made arrangements for Mercedes Moné similar to that of The Rock

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported on certain arrangements regarding Mercedes Moné, and this was her having the rights to everything related to her.

The report also cited this as an arrangement that only The Rock has had with WWE.

This could possibly mean that The CEO now has the freedom to use her head in other ventures with her name while being an AEW star. Mone's success outside of the ring will be traced back to the promotion, so this could be a win-win arrangement.

Being one of the new "faces of the business," Moné could be someone who can use her name and popularity to bring attention to AEW. However, it remains to be seen how The Boss will bring a change to the Jacksonville-based company's product in the near future.