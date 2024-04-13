Tony Khan announces former WWE star's return to AEW after 6 months

Tony Khan recently announced a former WWE Superstar's return to AEW after six months. The star being discussed would be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon.

AEW Battle of The Belts X will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Truist Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky. Hook will defend his FTW Championship against Shane Taylor and Roderick Strong will defend his AEW International Championship against Rocky Romero at the event as well.

Athena wrestled in WWE for six years from 2015 to 2021. She was popular on the NXT brand. However, she could not get over on the main roster and left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

The former WWE Superstar made her AEW debut at the Double or Nothing 2022 Pay-Per-View. She then went on to make a name for herself in Ring of Honor (ROH). Moving forward, Athena is the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, holding the title for more than 480 days at the moment.

The 35-year-old star's last appearance in AEW took place at WrestleDream Pay-Per-View, which was held in October 2023.

Recently, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and announced Athena's match against Red Velvet at the AEW Battle of the Belts X event.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

This bout will also be Red Velvet's first AEW match since February 2024.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that airing the All In 2023 footage backfired on Tony Khan

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell mentioned that airing the footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the AEW All In 2023 Pay-Per-View backfired on Tony Khan.

"I think it backfired in Tony's face. It backfired in AEW's face and all of their faces. Because what CM Punk has been saying for months and months and months, is what I saw. And nobody swung first. I don't think there was any swinging there at the beginning. It was just that CM Punk grabbed him for being a smart***, I can see that, and then said 'get the hell away from me,' and Samoa Joe moved in to separate him," Dutch Mantell said.

Talking about Athena, it will be interesting to see if she continues her indomitable reign as the ROH Women's World Champion.

