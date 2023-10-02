Tony Khan announces game-changing signing of 7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion after AEW WrestleDream

Tony Khan dropped a bombshell announcement when he made it official that former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has signed with AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar made his debut after Christian Cage retained his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match at WrestleDream. The closing moments of the bout saw Nick Wayne come out pretending to be in Allin's corner, but swerved everyone (including his mother), by turning on the face-painted star.

After the match, Cage and his new protege Wayne launched an assault on a worn-out Darby Allin. Though Sting tried to even the odds, Luchasaurus caught him up with the numbers game. Just when Christian Cage tried to hit Con-Chair-To on The Icon, Edge showed up to his "Metalingus" theme song blaring through the arena speakers.

The WWE Hall of Famer rained on Christian Cage's parade, attacking Nick Wayne with a chair, followed by devastating spears to Luchasaurus and Wayne. The show ended with Adam Copeland standing tall with the babyfaces, while giving his best friend a death stare.

After the show, Tony Khan took to his official Twitter handle to welcome AEW's newest acquisition, while sharing the "Adam Copeland is All Elite" graphic:

"Welcome to the @AEW team!"Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT!"

Expand Tweet

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be a full-time talent for All Elite Wrestling, and will wrestle regularly. The Rated-R Superstar will make his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus on the October 10 episode of Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Edge's AEW signing? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.