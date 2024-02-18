Tony Khan announces historic new AEW signing, Dustin Rhodes and other stars react - "Congrats Queen"

AEW have seemingly grabbed the headlines with their latest signing, Queen Aminata. AEW CEO and President Tony Khan announced the signing via his X/Twitter account.

Queen Aminata is one of the most popular female wrestlers currently and several wrestling personalities chimed in with their congratulatory messages after the news broke.

Khan's announcement certainly grabbed attention from people in AEW.

"Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE! Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama!" the post read.

The reactions poured in, with congratulatory messages for the newest ALL ELITE star:

Queen Aminata's signing up does come as a surprise, but certainly not a shock. The female wrestler is active in the Tony Khan-owned company's sister company, ROH, and has enough experience and skills to be a star in the independent market. She has also earlier wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling and performed in a WWE house show in 2017.

Aminata had earlier performed on the Jacksonville-based company's episode of Dark and Dynamite and has wrestled Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, and Red Velvet as well as few others. Her losing streak in the Jacksonville-based company ended on February 16, when she won a match against Anna Jay.

It remains to be seen what plans Tony Khan has for Queen Aminata.

The Women's roster might be up for a drastic change in AEW

The women's roster in AEW has been stacked for a long while, but there has always been something missing - even with the roster having popular wrestlers like Saraya and Jade Cargill till she was there.

However, all that seems to be about to change for good, with rumors of Mercedes Mone signing with Tony Khan becoming more credible as days pass. Now, news has broken of another talented wrestler coming to the Jacksonville-based company in the form of Queen Aminata.

Others are also adding themselves to the storyline, with 'Big' Billie Starkz mentioning her thoughts about Dynamite: Big Business purportedly being about The Boss signing with the company.

Meanwhile, one of the more popular women's factions in the company, The Outcasts, is seeing a drastic change, with Ruby Soho betraying Saraya. Toni Storm, the current World Women's Champion in the Jacksonville-based company had earlier walked out of the faction and will be defending her championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The current happenings on the women's roster have given a whole new dimension to Queen Aminata joining the company.

Will Queen Aminata have a great stint with AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.