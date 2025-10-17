Tony Khan breaks silence on Andrade’s AEW future after reportedly breaching WWE non-compete clause

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently talked about Andrade and the situation surrounding him. Fans were worried about El Idolo's continued AEW absence. Not only that, but he was also pulled from other dates in the indie circuit unexpectedly. The reason for his hiatus was reported recently.After Andrade's release, it was reported that WWE didn't want to enforce his non-compete clause as they seemingly didn't want to pay him for that 90-day period. However, it seems like the non-compete clause was always intact, but he wasn't going to be paid, as he was fired with cause. Following his exit, the 35-year-old star appeared in multiple independent companies and even made his AEW comeback within a few weeks. This seemingly led to a breach of contract, and therefore, some reports claim that WWE might punish him by banning him from the ring for a year.Tony Khan was present at the WrestleDream media call recently. Sports Illustrated asked about the Andrade-WWE non-compete clause saga. The AEW President didn't give a direct answer and spoke highly of the Mexican. Khan stated that he was excited to see what is stored for El Idolo's future.Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him,&quot; Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]Have things turned sour between AEW and Andrade after recent controversy?Days after exiting from the global sports entertainment juggernaut, AEW signed Andrade on a multi-year deal. Fans were left stunned to see him return to All Elite Wrestling in no time.Many are wondering if El Idolo and AEW are still on good terms following WWE's legal issues. According to Fightful, things are good between the two parties. Unfortunately, he will not be able to perform due to the ongoing legal trouble.It remains to be seen when the 35-year-old star returns to AEW.