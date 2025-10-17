  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan breaks silence on Andrade’s AEW future after reportedly breaching WWE non-compete clause

Tony Khan breaks silence on Andrade’s AEW future after reportedly breaching WWE non-compete clause

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 17, 2025 01:08 GMT
Andrade could be out for a long time [Image Credits: star
Andrade could be out for a long time [Image credits: Andrade's Instagram account, AEW's YouTube channel]

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently talked about Andrade and the situation surrounding him. Fans were worried about El Idolo's continued AEW absence. Not only that, but he was also pulled from other dates in the indie circuit unexpectedly. The reason for his hiatus was reported recently.

Ad

After Andrade's release, it was reported that WWE didn't want to enforce his non-compete clause as they seemingly didn't want to pay him for that 90-day period. However, it seems like the non-compete clause was always intact, but he wasn't going to be paid, as he was fired with cause. Following his exit, the 35-year-old star appeared in multiple independent companies and even made his AEW comeback within a few weeks. This seemingly led to a breach of contract, and therefore, some reports claim that WWE might punish him by banning him from the ring for a year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony Khan was present at the WrestleDream media call recently. Sports Illustrated asked about the Andrade-WWE non-compete clause saga. The AEW President didn't give a direct answer and spoke highly of the Mexican. Khan stated that he was excited to see what is stored for El Idolo's future.

Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Have things turned sour between AEW and Andrade after recent controversy?

Days after exiting from the global sports entertainment juggernaut, AEW signed Andrade on a multi-year deal. Fans were left stunned to see him return to All Elite Wrestling in no time.

Many are wondering if El Idolo and AEW are still on good terms following WWE's legal issues. According to Fightful, things are good between the two parties. Unfortunately, he will not be able to perform due to the ongoing legal trouble.

It remains to be seen when the 35-year-old star returns to AEW.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications