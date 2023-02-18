"Tony [Khan] buying WWE" - Fans erupt with predictions to the AEW President's 'important announcement' next week

The wrestling world flared up with wild predictions following the news that AEW President Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement next week on Dynamite.
On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, while running down the card for next week's Dynamite, it was revealed that Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement.
The Twitterverse ran wild, predicting that the major announcement was going to be the revelation that Tony Khan had purchased WWE.
Some fans speculated that it might be a new signee or the return of CM Punk.
Fans also believe that he might be bringing in a new championship to the promotion or addressing the fate of the ROH World Tag Team Titles following the tragic loss of Jay Briscoe.
Some wondered if it had anything to do with Ring of Honor or maybe a new pay-per-view.
A majority of fans joked about the announcement and felt that the sole purpose of this was a desperate move to bump up the ratings.
Major title match announced for AEW Dynamite next week
On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta interrupted All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy's interview segment. Yuta refreshed Cassidy's memory about the time when he was part of The Best Friends.
Wheeler Yuta mentioned that he was ill-treated by The Best Friends and that they never mentored him but rather were mere bullies. The ROH Pure Champion then mentioned that he has grown from being bullied to becoming a bully. He wanted to get his revenge on Cassidy and thus challenged him to a title match.
It didn't take too long for the All-Atlantic Champion to accept the challenge and it was made official that the match will take place on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.
Other matches include Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno and the Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team title match against the champions The Gunn Club at the Revolution pay-per-view.
What do you think Tony Khan's major announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
