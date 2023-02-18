Create

"Tony [Khan] buying WWE" - Fans erupt with predictions to the AEW President's 'important announcement' next week

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Feb 18, 2023 18:40 IST
Tony Khan
The President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan

The wrestling world flared up with wild predictions following the news that AEW President Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement next week on Dynamite.

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, while running down the card for next week's Dynamite, it was revealed that Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement.

Tony Khan has an important announcement on Wednesday. 👀#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8jekPPDpAK

The Twitterverse ran wild, predicting that the major announcement was going to be the revelation that Tony Khan had purchased WWE.

@WrestlingCovers Tony buying wwe😅
@WrestlingCovers "I have acquired the WWE, theres no vince, its me"
@WrestlingCovers We purchased wwe
he bought wwe twitter.com/wrestlingcover…
New owner of WWE and WWE now stands for "World Wrestling Elite". twitter.com/TheRajGiri/sta…
Tony bought WWE confirmed twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

Some fans speculated that it might be a new signee or the return of CM Punk.

Mercedes Moné twitter.com/therajgiri/sta…
@WrestlingCovers Hmmmm it's days after the NJPW USA show...Could we see Mercedes Mone??
@TheRajGiri "We're not canceled!!!!".Seriously maybe CM Punk or Mercedes
PUT MY BOI BACK twitter.com/WrestlingCover… https://t.co/oucbSnZM5Y
@WrestlingCovers https://t.co/TDo3GpitfR
@WrestlingCovers Switchblade Era bay bay https://t.co/99IDFshink
@FoxGrady @WrestlingCovers Jay White
@WrestlingCovers Either streaming service or Kota Ibushi is my guess.
@TheRajGiri CM Punk is returning? Forbidden Door II?
Personally believe there was a mix-up over Sasha Banks. Hence the AEW mystery tag partner weirdness.And I think Tony Khan said "you go first" to his promotional partner over Battle in the Valley. twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

Fans also believe that he might be bringing in a new championship to the promotion or addressing the fate of the ROH World Tag Team Titles following the tragic loss of Jay Briscoe.

He’s gonna create a 4 way championship title? twitter.com/WrestlingCover…
@TheRajGiri 8 man tag team titles
@TheRajGiri Women's trios titles cuz they need more belts...
@WrestlingCovers @TmElektraLegado It's probably about the new title!🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/fPidZ0lmKZ
@WrestlingCovers AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.
So what's TKs announcement? A new signee? Multiple signees? Reminding everyone that ROH tv is starting soon? They're retiring the current ROH tag titles and new ones will be determined at the next ROH ppv? The Elite re-signed? Punk? Official Fight Forever release date? More time
@WrestlingCovers I hope the announcement will address the situation with the ROH Tag Titles
@WrestlePurists I feel like it has something to do with Ring of Honor. Perhaps retiring the ROH World Tag Team Titles, making the Briscoes champions for life. 🤞

Some wondered if it had anything to do with Ring of Honor or maybe a new pay-per-view.

@WrestlingCovers It's the start of ROH.
@WrestlingCovers the return of ring of honor on honor club
@WrestlingCovers It's probably to do with roh getting a tv deal
@WrestlingCovers Probably going to announce that ROH is now going to be a weekly show on TV
@WrestlingCovers Unless ROH is in reg tv I'm not buying @ringofhonor prescription
@WrestlingCovers Please be the fight forever release date
@DrainBamager UK show dat or Forbidden Door 2
@WrestlingCovers It’s probably about Forbidden Door 2
@Fightful Maybe forbidden door 2 or fight forever or Tony khan bought the wwe
@RealJackCassidy Maybe Forbidden Door 2 ?

A majority of fans joked about the announcement and felt that the sole purpose of this was a desperate move to bump up the ratings.

@TheRajGiri How is an announcement major if it can wait for days?
twitter.com/TheRajGiri/sta… https://t.co/TiFRdcUeWv
@WrestlingCovers You mean to say Tony kahn is begging for ratings on Wednesday ! 😂
@WrestlingCovers The old “important announcement” that’s not important trick, aye? Won’t get me this time https://t.co/tyRAIj21rH
@WrestlingCovers Ratings drop = TONY ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT WEEK!
@WrestlingCovers Hes back to this lmao
@WrestlingCovers So they changed it to"huge announcement" to "important announcement".Great
@WrestlingCovers Isn’t that the tagline basically every week😂aew are desperate they have to have a debut/announcement/surprise basically every week
@TheRajGiri he is pressing the panic button again 😅
@TheRajGiri He announced that he’s making an announcement? https://t.co/QiqPguBLhM

Major title match announced for AEW Dynamite next week

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta interrupted All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy's interview segment. Yuta refreshed Cassidy's memory about the time when he was part of The Best Friends.

Wheeler Yuta mentioned that he was ill-treated by The Best Friends and that they never mentored him but rather were mere bullies. The ROH Pure Champion then mentioned that he has grown from being bullied to becoming a bully. He wanted to get his revenge on Cassidy and thus challenged him to a title match.

It didn't take too long for the All-Atlantic Champion to accept the challenge and it was made official that the match will take place on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The #AEW All-Atlantic Championship is on the line THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite when Champion @orangecassidy faces former friend #ROH Pure Champ & #BCC member @WheelerYuta!Tune in THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @tbsnetwork! https://t.co/iVrNsfqCS9

Other matches include Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno and the Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team title match against the champions The Gunn Club at the Revolution pay-per-view.

What do you think Tony Khan's major announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
