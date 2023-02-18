"Tony [Khan] buying WWE" - Fans erupt with predictions to the AEW President's 'important announcement' next week

The wrestling world flared up with wild predictions following the news that AEW President Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement next week on Dynamite.

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, while running down the card for next week's Dynamite, it was revealed that Tony Khan was set to make an important announcement.

The Twitterverse ran wild, predicting that the major announcement was going to be the revelation that Tony Khan had purchased WWE.

Some fans speculated that it might be a new signee or the return of CM Punk.

Khris Drummond @khrisdrummond @WrestlingCovers Hmmmm it's days after the NJPW USA show...Could we see Mercedes Mone?? @WrestlingCovers Hmmmm it's days after the NJPW USA show...Could we see Mercedes Mone??

SoDuTw @SoDuTw



And I think Tony Khan said "you go first" to his promotional partner over Battle in the Valley. 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite Tony Khan has an important announcement on Wednesday. Tony Khan has an important announcement on Wednesday. 👀#AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8jekPPDpAK Personally believe there was a mix-up over Sasha Banks. Hence the AEW mystery tag partner weirdness.And I think Tony Khan said "you go first" to his promotional partner over Battle in the Valley. twitter.com/WrestlingCover… Personally believe there was a mix-up over Sasha Banks. Hence the AEW mystery tag partner weirdness.And I think Tony Khan said "you go first" to his promotional partner over Battle in the Valley. twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

Fans also believe that he might be bringing in a new championship to the promotion or addressing the fate of the ROH World Tag Team Titles following the tragic loss of Jay Briscoe.

Ehhh @JBurke_ehh So what's TKs announcement? A new signee? Multiple signees? Reminding everyone that ROH tv is starting soon? They're retiring the current ROH tag titles and new ones will be determined at the next ROH ppv? The Elite re-signed? Punk? Official Fight Forever release date? More time So what's TKs announcement? A new signee? Multiple signees? Reminding everyone that ROH tv is starting soon? They're retiring the current ROH tag titles and new ones will be determined at the next ROH ppv? The Elite re-signed? Punk? Official Fight Forever release date? More time

Sylus Salgado @sylussalgado @WrestlingCovers I hope the announcement will address the situation with the ROH Tag Titles @WrestlingCovers I hope the announcement will address the situation with the ROH Tag Titles

Jaime Ramos @FCJaime02 @WrestlePurists I feel like it has something to do with Ring of Honor. Perhaps retiring the ROH World Tag Team Titles, making the Briscoes champions for life. 🤞 @WrestlePurists I feel like it has something to do with Ring of Honor. Perhaps retiring the ROH World Tag Team Titles, making the Briscoes champions for life. 🤞

Some wondered if it had anything to do with Ring of Honor or maybe a new pay-per-view.

MathTheP1 @MathRoy8 @WrestlingCovers the return of ring of honor on honor club @WrestlingCovers the return of ring of honor on honor club

MMR @muhilrash @WrestlingCovers It's probably to do with roh getting a tv deal @WrestlingCovers It's probably to do with roh getting a tv deal

데본 카펜터✌🏽 @devonlc2000 @WrestlingCovers Probably going to announce that ROH is now going to be a weekly show on TV @WrestlingCovers Probably going to announce that ROH is now going to be a weekly show on TV

Dylan🇺🇸 @Drocha215 @WrestlingCovers Please be the fight forever release date @WrestlingCovers Please be the fight forever release date

jonathan corona @jonatha40086395 @Fightful Maybe forbidden door 2 or fight forever or Tony khan bought the wwe @Fightful Maybe forbidden door 2 or fight forever or Tony khan bought the wwe

A majority of fans joked about the announcement and felt that the sole purpose of this was a desperate move to bump up the ratings.

Mark Saracen @msaracen @TheRajGiri How is an announcement major if it can wait for days? @TheRajGiri How is an announcement major if it can wait for days?

Steven @Shibby372 @WrestlingCovers You mean to say Tony kahn is begging for ratings on Wednesday ! @WrestlingCovers You mean to say Tony kahn is begging for ratings on Wednesday ! 😂

Shea @SheaHugh1411 aew are desperate they have to have a debut/announcement/surprise basically every week @WrestlingCovers Isn’t that the tagline basically every weekaew are desperate they have to have a debut/announcement/surprise basically every week @WrestlingCovers Isn’t that the tagline basically every week😂aew are desperate they have to have a debut/announcement/surprise basically every week

Major title match announced for AEW Dynamite next week

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta interrupted All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy's interview segment. Yuta refreshed Cassidy's memory about the time when he was part of The Best Friends.

Wheeler Yuta mentioned that he was ill-treated by The Best Friends and that they never mentored him but rather were mere bullies. The ROH Pure Champion then mentioned that he has grown from being bullied to becoming a bully. He wanted to get his revenge on Cassidy and thus challenged him to a title match.

It didn't take too long for the All-Atlantic Champion to accept the challenge and it was made official that the match will take place on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Other matches include Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno and the Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team title match against the champions The Gunn Club at the Revolution pay-per-view.

What do you think Tony Khan's major announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

