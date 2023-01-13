"Tony [Khan] buys it and allows HHH [Triple H] to run it" – Twitter divided over AEW President's alleged interest in purchasing WWE

There are several rumors that AEW CEO Tony Khan is looking to purchase WWE, which is currently creatively led by Triple H. The wrestling world is in awe and is making some wild predictions about the future of both promotions.

Last week, Vince McMahon was back on the WWE Board of Directors and unanimously voted as the Executive Chairman. Since then, there have been several reports that Mr. McMahon is planning to sell the company to the PIF of Saudi Arabia.

The rumors were quickly shut down by Ariel Helwani and Dr. Chris Featherstone as they were the first two to report that there were no official talks between the two parties regarding the sale and that the previous claims were false.

It's been rumored that AEW CEO Tony Khan is interested in buying the promotion and this got the wrestling world riled up.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.



This would be insane if it happened. Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.This would be insane if it happened. https://t.co/ZfvSr5Diju

People wondered how Tony Khan would run the Stamford-based company and were also excited over the possibility of several dream matches between AEW and WWE.

MJF vs Miz

The Young Bucks vs The Usos

@ProWFinesse Seth vs KennyMJF vs MizThe Young Bucks vs The Usos @ProWFinesse Seth vs Kenny 🔥MJF vs Miz 🔥The Young Bucks vs The Usos 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6MmOixl9f8

Owen Ellis @Owene2220 @ProWFinesse Tony would want what’s best for wrestling in general so I wouldn’t be against. Definitely would be insane if it happened though @ProWFinesse Tony would want what’s best for wrestling in general so I wouldn’t be against. Definitely would be insane if it happened though

Fans also wished that the Khans did indeed purchase WWE and that they wanted Triple H to remain as the Head of Creative.

Coach Moe @coachmoeiowa @ProWFinesse Would be awesome, Vince wouldn’t allow it to happen. But Tony buys it and allows HHH to run it. @ProWFinesse Would be awesome, Vince wouldn’t allow it to happen. But Tony buys it and allows HHH to run it.

"Keep Paul in charge, f*** Vince. We’re gonna get a real invasion storyline and some damn good wrestling," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

A plethora of fans did not want Monopoly in the wrestling business to continue and believed it wouldn't be a smart decision.

Tony would have a monopoly on wrestling. Look how great that was for 20+ years when wcw went out of business @ProWFinesse This is bad for the wrestlers and the wrestling business.Tony would have a monopoly on wrestling. Look how great that was for 20+ years when wcw went out of business @ProWFinesse This is bad for the wrestlers and the wrestling business. Tony would have a monopoly on wrestling. Look how great that was for 20+ years when wcw went out of business

DE @DAE118895 @ProWFinesse But let me guess... this monopoly would be okay? @ProWFinesse But let me guess... this monopoly would be okay?

Few recalled the time when Triple H jokingly told Billy Gunn that his father-in-law would buy AEW just to fire him during the 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony and how the tables had turned.

Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon resigned as the Co-CEO of WWE

Following the hush-money allegations, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE, his daughter Stephanie McMahon along with Nick Khan became the Co-CEOs of the company, while Triple H took complete creative control and was named the Chief Content Officer.

Prior to taking up her new role, Stephanie McMahon was on a leave of absence. While her father was looking to return to be part of the board, Stephanie decided to take a prolonged leave and resigned from her position.

Following the news, several members of the wrestling world thanked the former CEO for her contribution and wished her the very best in her future.

Do you think the Khan family would purchase WWE? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

