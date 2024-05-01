Tony Khan commends 31-year-old's 'tremendous talent' amidst rumors of reported AEW signing

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed a top free agent, who is reportedly signed to AEW. The star being referenced is Kamille.

The 31-year-old star has been on the radar of WWE and AEW since she became a free agent in January 2024. She has been one of the hottest free agents in the business for a while now. The former NWA Women's World Champion was reportedly in talks with both WWE and AEW over going over to either promotion. However, as per the latest reports, she has joined All Elite Wrestling.

While speaking on Superstar Crossover, AEW honcho Tony Khan stated that Kamille would be a great asset for the promotion. However, he did not want to talk about her contractual status.

"I think Kamille is a great wrestler. We followed her very closely. She's worked with a lot of the top AEW talent. As for her status, I can't comment to that but I think she's a tremendous talent and she would be an asset to any wrestling company for sure, including AEW," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurists]

Potential AEW star Kamille claims to have talks with Shawn Michaels

Speaking with WrestlingNews.co, the former NWA Women's World Champion stated that she talked with Shawn Michaels during her free agency and said he was a big fan of her.

"Never say never is great in professional wrestling. I mean, look at CM Punk going back to WWE. Literally never say never. Once again I just appreciated so much that that he’s even taking the time out to look at my work, to enjoy my matches, watch my promos, stuff like that. I mean, you know, I had conversations with Shawn Michaels and I had no clue that Shawn Michaels had any idea who in the world Kamille was and found out he was a big fan. Stuff like that blew my mind. And it was super humbling and amazing."

It remains to be seen when Kamille will debut for the Tony Khan-led promotion.