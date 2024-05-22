“Tony Khan doesn’t know what he is missing with you” - Fans react after major star’s cryptic post amid AEW absence

An AEW star has just shared a cryptic post after not appearing on live AEW television for almost five months now. However, he has been competing for other promotions. This would be Danhausen.

The Very Good, Very Evil star has become one of the more popular members of the Tony Khan-led promotion. Although he has not had the best of runs in his time with the company, he has still been a star that has been anticipated by many. Lately, he has been going around the independent circuit during his absence from the company.

On Instagram, Danhausen posted a photo of the current look of his gimmick, but the caption of his post came off as being cryptic, according to some fans. He talked about not believing in anyone but himself. This could be seen as a tease at his future with AEW.

"I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself," he wrote.

The original post showcasing his look can be found here.

Several fans reacted to the post, with many saying that he has been underutilized by Tony Khan. It has been known to many that Danhausen's AEW merchandise has been flying off the shelves, and one felt that the promotion was only using him for sales. They wished for him to be booked well soon.

Another fan talked about his current status, as he has been seen lately competing for several other companies, including GCW, which caused some to wonder if he had signed with them already.

The AEW star came close to winning a title in his time on the independent circuit

Earlier this month, Danhausen challenged Blake Christian for the GCW World Championship during their Rather You Than Me event.

At a point in the match, he ended up hitting his opponent in the face with his belt and scoring the win. He was awarded the title belt until Matt Cardona, who was the General Manager of the promotion, came out to have the match restarted. This resulted in Blake Christian taking advantage and giving the AEW star a taste of his own medicine, hitting him with the belt and successfully defending it in the end.

Eventually, Cardona explained his actions, as he claimed that Danhausen was not what was best for business for them.

