Tony Khan drops a potential hint at major AEW signings

Tony Khan has seemingly teased his upcoming moves in the 2024 free agency in his recent tweet.

The AEW President revealed recently that he would be active toward signing new stars to his promotion this year. He has already made big signings in Deonna Purrazzo and Will Ospreay, but there could be more to come.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan thanked the AEW fans for their support and for helping make Dynamite the number-one show on cable last Wednesday. He then teased the rest of the promotion's shows to close the week.

He also claimed that 2024 would be a great year for All Elite Wrestling. Khan then posted a GIF from the 1983 movie Scarface, which showed money being printed. Fans thought this was a tease from the AEW President about his plans for the year.

"Thank you AEW fans! Thanks to you, #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork is Wednesday's #1 show on cable! See you soon for a big weekend on @TNTdrama with top @AEW stars fighting starting TONIGHT #AEWRampage + TOMORROW Saturday Night #AEWCollision! 2024 is going to be a huge year for AEW!" Khan tweeted.

Fans believed that this could be a tease at Khan's intentions to sign two top free agents, namely Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada. The former WWE Superstar has been associated with 'money,' and Okada is known as 'The Rainmaker'.

Tony Khan signs Bryan Keith officially to AEW

Tony Khan recently signed another name to All Elite Wrestling. This would be Bryan Keith, someone who was not new to the promotion.

The Bounty Hunter has made a name for himself competing in both AEW and ROH. A month ago, he made his Collision debut, challenging Orange Cassidy for his AEW International Championship.

Despite the loss, this began his active run in AEW, as weeks later, he would then appear on Dynamite.

Recently, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Keith has signed a deal with the promotion. But there is yet to be confirmation whether this was a full-time or a per-show deal.

Aside from several big names across the industry, Khan has also reinforced his roster with a lot of key figures receiving contracts from him as well.

