  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan finally speaks up about Chris Jericho's AEW status

Tony Khan finally speaks up about Chris Jericho's AEW status

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 21, 2025 00:51 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credits: AEW on TV's X]

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about one of the company's biggest stars, Chris Jericho. The latter gave a good head start to AEW in its initial years. However, he might be on the verge of leaving the promotion he helped shape. His contract expires in December 2025. Also, he has been absent since April.

Ad

In the last few months, rumors of the Demo God's AEW departure and WWE comeback have been running wild. A recent report claimed that he might return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame Induction.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said that he is grateful for Jericho's contributions to the company. He also stated uncertainty about his future and noted that things would be clear in the coming months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done," Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Veteran suggests a role for Chris Jericho in WWE

The former AEW World Champion built his career in WWE for many decades. He was known for his dynamic promos and gimmicks.

While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Jericho should take on a managerial role in WWE, as his wrestling days might be past him.

"If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think we'll even tell you the same thing," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen what will be next for Le Champion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications