Tony Khan finally speaks up about Chris Jericho's AEW status

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about one of the company's biggest stars, Chris Jericho. The latter gave a good head start to AEW in its initial years. However, he might be on the verge of leaving the promotion he helped shape. His contract expires in December 2025. Also, he has been absent since April.In the last few months, rumors of the Demo God's AEW departure and WWE comeback have been running wild. A recent report claimed that he might return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame Induction.While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said that he is grateful for Jericho's contributions to the company. He also stated uncertainty about his future and noted that things would be clear in the coming months.“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months. But, Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here. I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done,&quot; Khan said. [H/T - 411Mania]Veteran suggests a role for Chris Jericho in WWEThe former AEW World Champion built his career in WWE for many decades. He was known for his dynamic promos and gimmicks.While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Jericho should take on a managerial role in WWE, as his wrestling days might be past him.&quot;If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think we'll even tell you the same thing,&quot; Mantell said.It remains to be seen what will be next for Le Champion.