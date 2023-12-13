"Tony Khan is finished" - Fans react to reports of AEW incurring losses in 2023

Over the past few months, there have been multiple reports regarding the low attendance and viewership of AEW's weekly shows. The Jacksonville-based company has also been criticized for their excessive dependence on the already established stars and veterans instead of creating new ones.

To add to it, their direct competitor, WWE, is currently riding high on momentum and breaking records with every premium live event.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the rough patch will continue for Tony Khan's promotion in the foreseeable future. Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics recently reported that despite having an increase in net revenue in 2023 compared to the previous year, AEW could still report a loss of about $34 million in 2023.

A recent Twitter (X) post mocked the upcoming edition of Dynamite named Winter is Coming and called the Jacksonville-based promotion "cold as ice" due to the estimated loss it will incur, per the reports.

Fans had mixed reactions to the post. Some believed AEW would eventually go out of business, while others said a $34 million loss meant nothing to Tony Khan. Some fans also predicted that AEW will undergo roster cuts soon to manage its cost.

Vince Russo urges Tony Khan to give him creative control of AEW Collision for six months

Along with being the CEO, Tony Khan also holds the position of the Head of Creative in the Jacksonville-based company. However, he has repeatedly been criticized for his booking of AEW's weekly shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW a few months ago, Vince Russo, who has held the position of the lead writer of WWE and WCW, said Tony Khan should give him the creative control of Collision for six months.

"Tony, instead of being a freaking imbecile all the time, give me Collision for six months. You tell me, whatever guys you want to put over there - be it Jim Ross. Give me the roster. Whatever guys you want to put on there. There is a part of me that thinks like that. Because, Chris, it is not that difficult. These shows should not be that bad, bro," Russo said

Russo also talked about his show-booking ideology and said.

"Here's the problem across the board. This is the problem across the board - none of this is believable. It's not believable. It's the wrestling bubble. That's why the Attitude Era was so over, they were in the wrestling bubble. We ripped open the wrestling bubble and joined everybody in the real world and everything was very, very realistic. That's where you start, bro. This product, just like near the Attitude Era, needs to mirror society, not ignore society. embrace society, mirror society, wrestling, as a whole, bro, it needs to grow up." [From 53.29 - 55:05]

