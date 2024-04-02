Tony Khan gets trolled after Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch almost came to blows during an interview

Tony Khan was trolled after Rhea Ripley and her WrestleMania XL opponent Becky Lynch nearly came to blows during an interview.

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, The Man confronted the reigning Women's World Champion for making remarks about her daughter on RAW. The face-off escalated in physicality until Lynch was escorted out of the studio. A Twitter/X user posted a clip from the show where interviewer Ariel Halwani responded to the situation with an allusion to Tony Khan.

The AEW President had claimed that the backstage brawl at All In 2023 involving CM Punk and Jack Perry made him fearful for his safety and for that of his production crew. The Best in the World on the other hand has offered his response to Khan's statements.

"Can I just say this? Can I just say this, after what just transpired? I've been doing this show for 15 years, never did I ever think that my life would be in danger doing this show. And for the first time doing this show, I felt like not only my life was in danger, but the workers', the crew's life was in danger. And I don't want that to ever happen again. So I apologize to all of them. On behalf of Becky Lynch, I'd like to apologize to Rhea Ripley as well, I just want to say that," said Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Check out the clip below:

CM Punk had few words of praise for Tony Khan

Despite being booked as a top star with multiple World Titles, CM Punk's run in AEW came to a sour end after he "choked out" Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium during All In 2023, an act which resulted in his termination from the company.

During a recent interview with Ariel Halwani at The MMA Hour, The Second City Saint made several explosive remarks regarding his time at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the aftermath of his brawl with The Scapegoat backstage during the pay-per-view, Punk revealed having made some biting comments at Tony Khan.

"This place is a f***ing joke. You're a clown. I quit," said Punk to Khan.

AEW forges on as it builds its programming en route to the 2024 Dynasty pay-per-view. CM Punk will provide commentary to the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

