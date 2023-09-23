"Tony Khan getting another steal,""We will see him in AEW very soon" - Fans make wild predictions after 4-time WWE champion confirms release

Matt Riddle announced his release from WWE just moments ago. A day after a string of WWE Superstars were released from the promotion, Riddle was the latest to go. Fans have now predicted where he will end up after his stint with WWE.

The Original Bro was with the Stamford-based promotion for more than five years, spread across time spent in with NXT and the main roster. He had four title reigns under his belt, as he held the NXT Tag Team titles with Butch (fka Pete Dunne), the United States Championship, and had two reigns as RAW Tag Team Champions with Randy Orton, as RK-Bro.

Moments before tonight's episode of SmackDown, Matt Riddle revealed on Twitter that he was no longer with WWE, as he thanked the fans who have shown him support throughout his entire time with the promotion. Fans immediately predicted a move to AEW might be a possibility.

Several fans were quick to predict that he was going to AEW. Considering his in-ring skills and MMA background, he would be able to put on great matches. One even mentioned that Tony Khan could get a steal if he signed Riddle.

Other fans went as far as to predict what the former NXT Superstar would be doing in AEW. One suggested that he should be paired with Keith Lee, someone who he has worked with in the past. Another talked about how Riddle would fit as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Vince Russo comments on former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's recent controversy

WCW veteran Vince Russo recently gave his take on Matt Riddle's recent controversy. Riddle claimed on social media that he was 'allegedly' harassed by staff of the JKF Airport, but soon deleted this. It was then revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, which immediately removed his statement's credibility.

While on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed that if there was proof that this happened, it would be okay for Riddle, but if he were caught lying, he could pay for his actions.

"That's why I'm saying, with (Matt) Riddle, this was caught on camera. I mean, there's no question about it. So if he's embellishing and not telling the truth, he's going to pay for that. On the other side of the coin, if the footage is there, then not so much of a penalty, and WWE would probably just sweep it under the rug," said Vince Russo. [From 04:09 to 04:33]

It is probably safe to assume that WWE took advantage of its release spree, to include Matt Riddle, following his latest controversies within the company. Now, speculation has begun for the Original Bro's next destination.

