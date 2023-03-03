"Tony Khan is gifting WWE opportunities" - Twitter slams the AEW President for putting another star on Triple H's radar

AEW President Tony Khan can't seem to catch a break with fans over on Twitter, even after bringing the talented Komander into the promotion. Fans blasted Khan recently after news broke that WWE is now interested in the star.
Komander was one of the stars that took part in the AEW Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, where he put on quite the show. While fans of the luchador were well-aware of his prowess, his performance has seemed to entice not only unaware fans but possibly Triple H himself.
According to a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, Komander is now on Triple H's radar after his well-received AEW debut, and since he isn't signed to the promotion, there's a chance he might end up in WWE.
Fans quickly caught wind of the reports and took to social media to slam the rumors. Many fans seemed to be angry that Tony Khan has seemingly placed another Luchadore in WWE's lap, and desperately clamored for Komander to not go to the Triple H-led promotion.
At the time of writing, Komander is still working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and has not signed with either American promotion. However, as they often say in the pro wrestling industry, "anything can happen," so fans will just have to watch this unfold.
Komander was allegedly the AEW President's second choice as he originally wanted El Hijo del Vikingo
While Komander was on the receiving end of a ton of praise for his performance, current AAA Mega Champion Vikingo has been turning heads in Mexico and online. Naturally, fans have clamored for his debut over the past few years, but it seems like they might have to wait even longer.
In another Wrestling Observer Newsletter report from Dave Meltzer, the veteran alleged that Khan only went with Komander after Vikingo became unavailable.
“Tony Khan wanted El Hijo del Vikingo to debut in the ladder match but he wasn’t available so the office asked for Komander.”
Unknowingly for Komander, what was likely considered a once-off appearance might just have now become a rare opportunity for him to make a bigger name for himself in the United States.
