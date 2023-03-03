"Tony Khan is gifting WWE opportunities" - Twitter slams the AEW President for putting another star on Triple H's radar

AEW President Tony Khan can't seem to catch a break with fans over on Twitter, even after bringing the talented Komander into the promotion. Fans blasted Khan recently after news broke that WWE is now interested in the star.

Komander was one of the stars that took part in the AEW Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, where he put on quite the show. While fans of the luchador were well-aware of his prowess, his performance has seemed to entice not only unaware fans but possibly Triple H himself.

According to a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, Komander is now on Triple H's radar after his well-received AEW debut, and since he isn't signed to the promotion, there's a chance he might end up in WWE.

Fans quickly caught wind of the reports and took to social media to slam the rumors. Many fans seemed to be angry that Tony Khan has seemingly placed another Luchadore in WWE's lap, and desperately clamored for Komander to not go to the Triple H-led promotion.

.

Y P @imYash07 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Komander was not under contract when put on this weeks AEW Dynamite and is very much on WWE radar.



Komander is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico & not sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign with WWE or AEW



- WON Komander was not under contract when put on this weeks AEW Dynamite and is very much on WWE radar. Komander is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico & not sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign with WWE or AEW- WON https://t.co/9nV0mSabMw WWE still won't admire or appreciate AEW as an alternative. If Komander wouldn't have been on Dynamite, will they actually come to know about his talent assuming they hardly follow Mexican wrestling much? twitter.com/WrestlePurists… WWE still won't admire or appreciate AEW as an alternative. If Komander wouldn't have been on Dynamite, will they actually come to know about his talent assuming they hardly follow Mexican wrestling much? twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @DrainBamager Man for not being competition they sure watch the product alot @DrainBamager Man for not being competition they sure watch the product alot

David O'Neill @davejone



But if bilks them for the same money Karry On Kross is getting, good for him. Get that bag @DrainBamager They will ban him from doing the ropewalk in seconds because it's Undertaker's thingBut if bilks them for the same money Karry On Kross is getting, good for him. Get that bag @DrainBamager They will ban him from doing the ropewalk in seconds because it's Undertaker's thing But if bilks them for the same money Karry On Kross is getting, good for him. Get that bag

Common Sense @CommonS37481141 @DrainBamager WWE's really paying a ton of attention to AEW lately (betwen the commentary team taking shots, signing wrestlers that were on their show). This is different and might lead to a distraction to their product. I haven't seen this since the WCW days. @DrainBamager WWE's really paying a ton of attention to AEW lately (betwen the commentary team taking shots, signing wrestlers that were on their show). This is different and might lead to a distraction to their product. I haven't seen this since the WCW days.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @DrainBamager Regal back to scouting the indies @DrainBamager Regal back to scouting the indies

[email protected] @Dimi_1999 @DrainBamager AEW gives someone exposure, WWE just lurking in the shadows to sign them.... but they aren't competition, right? @DrainBamager AEW gives someone exposure, WWE just lurking in the shadows to sign them.... but they aren't competition, right?

manic pixel @Manic_pixel_ @WrestlePurists Both companies would do well to focus more on the talent currently under contract, once they need new matchups then start looking at new names to build @WrestlePurists Both companies would do well to focus more on the talent currently under contract, once they need new matchups then start looking at new names to build

Sketchfan @Sketchfan85 @WrestlePurists Aew impact mlw whoever whichever manages to do so please keep this guy from being signed up by wwe I mean need we really bring up the it tracker record with luchadors? @WrestlePurists Aew impact mlw whoever whichever manages to do so please keep this guy from being signed up by wwe I mean need we really bring up the it tracker record with luchadors?

At the time of writing, Komander is still working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and has not signed with either American promotion. However, as they often say in the pro wrestling industry, "anything can happen," so fans will just have to watch this unfold.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Komander was allegedly the AEW President's second choice as he originally wanted El Hijo del Vikingo

While Komander was on the receiving end of a ton of praise for his performance, current AAA Mega Champion Vikingo has been turning heads in Mexico and online. Naturally, fans have clamored for his debut over the past few years, but it seems like they might have to wait even longer.

Alejandro Gómez @SrAlexGomez Dos minutos de El Hijo del Vikingo cuestionando la ley de la gravedad. Disfruten. Dos minutos de El Hijo del Vikingo cuestionando la ley de la gravedad. Disfruten. https://t.co/yUF99ysZ2G

In another Wrestling Observer Newsletter report from Dave Meltzer, the veteran alleged that Khan only went with Komander after Vikingo became unavailable.

“Tony Khan wanted El Hijo del Vikingo to debut in the ladder match but he wasn’t available so the office asked for Komander.”

Unknowingly for Komander, what was likely considered a once-off appearance might just have now become a rare opportunity for him to make a bigger name for himself in the United States.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes