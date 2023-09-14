"Tony Khan make it happen" – AEW fans in a tizzy after fan favorite WWE tag team reportedly become free agents

AEW fans on social media have urged president Tony Khan to sign a popular WWE tag team that have seemingly left the company.

The team in question is The Dyad, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, who have been part of the Schism stable in NXT since the summer of 2022. However, they have been fan favorites for many years thanks to their work as Zack Gibson and James Drake, the Grizzled Young Veterans.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions look to be on the way out of WWE, with Dave Meltzer claiming on Wrestling Observer Radio that their contracts have expired and that they are no longer with the company.

With this news now circulating around social media, AEW fans have exploded with excitement over the possibility of the Grizzled Young Veterans appearing in All Elite Wrestling, especially now that FTR have an open challenge going on for their Tag Team Championships.

Gibson and Drake were denied their releases earlier this year, but now that their contracts have expired, there will be no need to worry about a non-compete clause, meaning that the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions could show up in All Elite Wrestling as early as this Saturday on AEW Collision.

The Grizzled Young Veterans have already referenced an AEW tag team on social media!

It seems as if the Grizzled Young Veterans have had their eye on a few tag teams in All Elite Wrestling for a while if their recent social media activity is to be believed, with the two men calling out one of the most popular teams in the company.

Jagger Reid (James Drake) recently took to Twitter to reference a 'Double Clothesline,' the finishing move of ROH Tag Team Champions, Better Than You Bay Bay, the team of AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole.

The Grizzled Young Veterans have a lot of history with some of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, with Zack Gibson and James Drake having already wrestled the likes of Darby Allin, Ethan Page, Kyle O'Reilly and even Toni Storm over the years.

Their most memorable feud with an AEW tag team took place in Progress Wrestling towards the end of the 2010s, when Gibson and Drake feuded with Aussie Open over the Progress Tag Team Championships.

Do you think the Grizzled Young Veterans will join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!