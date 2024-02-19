"Tony Khan, this makes you look really bad," "His return to WWE will be epic" - Fans react to AEW star's singles return after 17 months

An AEW star who is the leader of a dominant stable recently competed in his first one-on-one match in 17 months. Wrestling Twitter has shared varied reactions to the bout's video, with some claiming he may be WWE-bound soon.

The name in question is Malakai Black. He is the leader of House of Black in AEW. The former NXT Champion recently wrestled his first singles match since September 2022, as he took on an up-and-coming competitor at his training school. The contest was a part of a show called Dark Prospects: Ritual.

"Malakai Black finally did a singles match and caught his opponent with this Black Mass at his training school today! The show's name is Dark Prospects: Ritual. Even Tony Schiavone was on commentary here," a fan tweeted.

You can see Black delivering the Black Mass finisher to his opponent in the video below:

Many fans reacted to the video of Black's return to singles competition. While some highlighted how Tony Khan had not booked the 38-year-old star in a one-on-one match since June 2022, others predicted he could join WWE soon.

House of Black comprises Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. While the former NXT Champion has wrestled in several multi-man matches in the past year or so, he has strangely been absent from singles competition. It remains to be seen if he will compete in a one-on-one contest on AEW TV after his comeback on Dark Prospects: Ritual.

House of Black members have been rumored to leave AEW for a while

House of Black is among the most dominant groups in AEW today. They have held the promotion's World Trios Championship in the past and are consistently featured in prominent roles on Collision.

Before joining AEW, Malakai Black was signed to WWE. He departed the global juggernaut in 2021 and signed with the Tony Khan-led company. Black later requested his release from All Elite Wrestling in 2022, but it was denied.

The former NXT Champion's wife, Zelina Vega, is currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, many believe he may want to return to his old stomping grounds to work with Vega.

Many fans want Black's stablemate, Buddy Matthews, to return to WWE. Matthews' fiancée, Rhea Ripley, is among RAW's top stars and the Women's World Champion. It will be interesting to see if the House of Black duo will jump ship to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

What do you think about Black's booking in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.