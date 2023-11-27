Tony Khan must counter CM Punk’s WWE move by signing Drew McIntyre and two soon-to-be free agents, according to AEW fans

CM Punk's return to WWE has been a move that has put all eyes on the promotion. This may not change anytime soon. Fans have started to discuss who AEW needs to sign to counter this.

Recently, Tony Khan has picked up some world-renowned stars in Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, and Adam Copeland, but he may need more than that to bring more eyes to AEW following the blockbuster signing of Punk. He could do this by signing certain soon-to-be free agents.

A thread on Twitter began after one fan wondered who would be the best to counter the CM Punk return. Another fan brought up signing three free agents coming from WWE. These would be recently released stars Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre, whose contract expires next year.

Some had other ideas, with names like Elias and Top Dolla mentioned, who were also part of the recent releases from WWE. They also suggested signing Ryback, Mercedes Mone, and Hall of Famers Goldberg and Hulk Hogan.

Drew McIntyre quickly went backstage before CM Punk's arrival

The main event of Survivor Series showcased a WarGames match between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day. The babyfaces were able to get the victory, but it was what happened immediately after that stole the show. CM Punk made a shocking entrance right before the show went off the air.

Many noticed that mere moments before, Drew McIntyre, who teamed up with The Judgment Day, abruptly left the ring on his own and stormed backstage. This meant that he was not present when Punk came out to greet the Chicago crowd.

It still remains to be seen why this occurred and if it was in any way related to the Straight Edge Superstar coming out.

All eyes are on Tony Khan now, as many are eager to see just what he pulls off to counter the blockbuster moves WWE has put on.

