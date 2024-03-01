Tony Khan hints at signing a certain free agent in whom WWE is interested. The star being discussed is Kamille.

Kamille has been one of the powerhouse wrestlers in the Indies. She has worked in major promotions like National Wrestling Alliance and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Apart from that, she has a lot of interest in bodybuilding and has also won a championship.

In January, certain reports suggested that WWE had developed an interest in signing the former NWA Women's Champion. The report said the free agent is "100%" on the Triple H-led promotion's radar.

On the AEW Revolution's Media Call, Tony Khan discussed seemingly signing the 31-year-old star in the future.

"Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never. Certainly, Kamille is somebody we’ve scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’ve enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration," Tony Khan said. [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Kamille says she went for WWE's tryout twice

While speaking with Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, the 31-year-old star revealed she was at the Stamford-based promotion's tryout twice.

"The tryout that I had was in 2016, and then I had another one later. The first time tryout I ever had, I had zero wrestling experience. And I got that tryout by walking up to the doors and saying that I wanted to be a wrestler. So, obviously, I had something that they were interested in because I got to try out by walking up to the doors. It was the biggest female tryout they ever had," Kamille said.

It will be interesting to see who signs the former NWA World Women's Champion.

