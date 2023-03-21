"Tony [Khan], please do not consider this!" - Twitter reacts to former WWE RAW Women's Champion hinting at AEW debut

Wrestling fans were buzzing on social media after former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax made headlines with her recent comments about potentially joining rival promotion AEW.

Jax, who was released by WWE in November 2021, surprised fans with her return at the women's 2023 Royal Rumble event. Since her release, she has been away from wrestling, but her surprise appearance has reignited fan interest in her future in the ring.

In a recent interview, Jax mentioned that she might consider joining AEW, which is viewed as a direct challenge to WWE's dominant position in the wrestling industry. The statement received mixed responses from fans, with some excited about the possibility of seeing her in a new promotion.

Others conveyed their concerns to Tony Khan regarding Jax's previous record of causing injuries to other wrestlers and the possibility that she may not be a good fit for the promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

crowntowncol @crowntowncol1 @nodqdotcom One hour Iron Woman Match Nia vs Nyla on AEW Dynamite. Time for the Main Event. @nodqdotcom One hour Iron Woman Match Nia vs Nyla on AEW Dynamite. Time for the Main Event.

jay @vexi999 @Fightful Nia Jax vs Britt Baker is a 5 star classic for sure @Fightful Nia Jax vs Britt Baker is a 5 star classic for sure

MMR @muhilrash @Fightful her joining the outcast would benefit them greatly plus Britt beating jax would be pretty cool @Fightful her joining the outcast would benefit them greatly plus Britt beating jax would be pretty cool

The Irresistible Force explained that her interest in joining AEW stems from her friendship with Saraya and her appreciation for the work she is doing in the company.

Nia Jax had a recent meeting with Nyla Rose, which made her consider joining AEW as an opportunity to bring something fresh and exciting to her career.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax says she misses wrestling

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan's question about her return to wrestling.

The fan stated that they missed watching her wrestle and Jax admitted to missing performing in the ring as well.

Check out the tweet below:

However, her response to the fan's question has sparked speculation about a potential comeback for the 38-year-old wrestler. Although Jax did not provide any further details, her fans are hopeful that they will see her back in the ring soon.

Do you think Tony Khan would consider signing Nia Jax to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

