"Tony Khan please stop him, "We'll never see him again - Fans erupt after shocking report emerges on 3-time AEW champion

The fans have advised AEW CEO Tony Khan to stop a former champion from pulling a potentially dangerous move. The two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin has been vocal about climbing Mount Everest, and the wrestling world has given some shocking reactions.

The Daredevil is one of the most fearless competitors in professional wrestling. Darby Allin planned to climb Mount Everest last year, but injuries prevented him. He has been absent from programming for a notable amount of time, and reports revealed that Darby has been training for his climb to Mount Everest.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Darby Allin will start climbing Mount Everest on April 15.

The fans reacted to the report and advised Tony Khan to stop Darby Allin from climbing the mountain.

Meanwhile, other fans supported Darby Allin and bashed those questioning why the former AEW World Tag Team Champion hadn't begun climbing Mount Everest.

"Those who are saying "he didn't even start yet?", you need MONTHS of training to climb a mountain as high as Mount Everest. You can't just go there and start climbing a 29-thousand-feet mountain like it was nothing," a fan explained.

"So to the people saying he hasn't even started. What you think you can go up the mountain without preparation?" another fan wrote.

"Hope he successfully climbs the top and maybe bring the AEW flag and wave it," a fan wrote.

EC3 on AEW star Darby Allin climbing Mount Everest

Darby Allin always focuses on standing out during his matches by pulling insane moves. However, Allin also isn't afraid of doing dangerous stunts outside the wrestling world.

The Daredevil will begin his climb to Mount Everest later this month, and former WWE star EC3 spoke about it during an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast. He hoped that he didn't have a death wish.

"This delayed gratification, I don't do that every week. I am not doing that, you know, Monday Tuesday... I understand it is an addictive feeling. Vince (Russo) is absolutely right about that. Darby, I am all for human achievement and crazy like things, that you can do something, that very very few people have ever done. I am like go for it man. I hope he doesn't have a deathwish, but I hear death is 'The Ultimate high bro.'" [From 6:23 onwards]

We will have to wait and see if Darby Allin makes an appearance on AEW programming before climbing Mount Everest.

