"Tony Khan plz fire Max" - Fans turn on top AEW star after his cheeky dig at WWE veteran amid recent rumors

A top AEW star recently took a cheeky dig at WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin. Fans were offended by this and vented their anger on social media. The star in question is Max Caster.

Fightful Select recently reported that Benjamin is in talks with AEW about potentially joining the promotion. Shelton was released by WWE in September 2023. Since then, he has been one of the top pro wrestlers on the free market, and it looks like Tony Khan may grab him soon.

However, Max Caster does not want to see Benjamin perform in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the AEW World Trios Champion didn't mince words on Twitter/X while stating the same.

“We don’t want him!” he tweeted.

The wrestling universe didn’t approve of Max making the statement and lashed out at him for being rude to the WWE veteran.

Check out some of the comments below:

Chris Adonis heaps praise on ex-WWE star Shelton Benjamin

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently conducted an interview featuring Chris Adonis. During the interview, Chris heaped high praise on Benjamin.

"He's amazing, man! Some of my peers have not aged a day, and you can put Shelton on that list, but you could also put Bobby Lashley on that list too. What's amazing about Shelton is I'm damn sure he's still got all that athletic ability too. He's just a mutant when it comes to that. His whole thing is ThunderCats [American media franchise], and it's not just a thing for him. He's a living, breathing ThunderCat!" Chris said.

Shelton Benjamin and Chris Adonis appeared at WWC's La Hora de la Verdad event this past Saturday. WWC Universal Heavyweight Champion Adonis defeated Intelecto 5 Estrellas, while The Gold Standard claimed a victory over Gilbert to cap off a memorable night.

Do you want to see Shelton Benjamin in AEW? Tell us in the comments below.

