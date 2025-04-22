  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE RAW
  • 'Tony Khan is probably crying rn' - Fans celebrate ex-AEW star's shocking WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

'Tony Khan is probably crying rn' - Fans celebrate ex-AEW star's shocking WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

By Sujay
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:27 GMT
A former WWE star left Tony Khan
A former WWE star left Tony Khan's company. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

WWE RAW saw the return of former AEW star Rusev on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, and fans on the internet pointed out how Tony Khan fumbled the bag.

Ad

Rusev, formerly known as Miro, showed up on RAW as he confronted The Alpha Academy. He then went on to attack Otis and put him in the Accolade and firmly placing himself as a heel. He was in WWE from 2010 to 2020. He later moved to AEW and was there for five years, even winning the TNT Title. However, his last year or so in the company did not go well as he was not put on TV by Tony Khan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

During his time there, he had some decent outings but was not featured on TV for close to a year. After his RAW appearance, fans were definitely happy to see him back and also called out Tony Khan for fumbling the bag with Rusev.

Fan reactions.
Fan reactions.

Rusev emerged during a confrontation between The New Day and The Alpha Academy. He came out to new music, but notably, Lana (CJ Perry) was not by his side. The star was in great shape and took out Otis with ease.

The former AEW star will hope that his second run in WWE will go well as compared to his time in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications