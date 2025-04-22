'Tony Khan is probably crying rn' - Fans celebrate ex-AEW star's shocking WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW saw the return of former AEW star Rusev on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, and fans on the internet pointed out how Tony Khan fumbled the bag.

Rusev, formerly known as Miro, showed up on RAW as he confronted The Alpha Academy. He then went on to attack Otis and put him in the Accolade and firmly placing himself as a heel. He was in WWE from 2010 to 2020. He later moved to AEW and was there for five years, even winning the TNT Title. However, his last year or so in the company did not go well as he was not put on TV by Tony Khan.

During his time there, he had some decent outings but was not featured on TV for close to a year. After his RAW appearance, fans were definitely happy to see him back and also called out Tony Khan for fumbling the bag with Rusev.

Rusev emerged during a confrontation between The New Day and The Alpha Academy. He came out to new music, but notably, Lana (CJ Perry) was not by his side. The star was in great shape and took out Otis with ease.

The former AEW star will hope that his second run in WWE will go well as compared to his time in All Elite Wrestling.

