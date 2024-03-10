Tony Khan reacts to former WWE star's return after 7 months on AEW Collision

Tony Khan reacted in a typical fashion as a former WWE Superstar made his return to AEW after a seven-month absence. The star in question is none other than PAC.

PAC came out to save Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo from The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada on the latest episode of AEW Collision. After he had made the save, Tony Khan went to X/Twitter and wrote a simple message with an animated GIF.

“#AEWCollision tonight on @TNTdrama,” Tony Khan shared.

PAC will now team up with AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo to take on The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

PAC was last seen in in-ring action against Gravity in July of last year. He won that match but injured himself in what was considered a serious one. Given that it has taken him almost seven months to recover, he will want to make the most of his comeback and start off with a win.

