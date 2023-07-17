"Tony Khan screwed up," "Fire him. He'd be better off in WWE" - Fans devastated by 35-year-old AEW star's booking

AEW fans are upset with Tony Khan over the booking of former TNT Champion Wardlow. He has been one of the most popular stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his debut, but he has been underutilized for the past few months.

The 35-year-old's storyline saw him feud with MJF, who he eventually defeated at Double or Nothing 2022. However, since then, Wardlow has been relegated to the midcard, and he has not been featured in any major storylines. This has led to many fans expressing their dissatisfaction with Mr. Mayhem's booking.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their frustration with AEW's handling of Wardlow, labeling it as one of the promotion's worst fumbles to date. Fans believed that The Pinnacle, the faction to which Wardlow belongs, had immense potential, but the company failed to capitalize on it.

Fans have pointed fingers at AEW President Tony Khan, blaming him for mishandling Wardlow's career. Some have even suggested that the former TNT Champion should consider joining WWE, where they believe his talents would be better utilized.

Jonathan @JonJonQnZ610 @Sting_Icon_ Agree 100%. But tony khan does this a lot. He doesn’t know how to use his stars.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mr. Mayhem, but it is clear that fans are not happy with his current booking.

If AEW wants to keep Wardlow as one of their top stars, they need to start booking him in a more meaningful way.

Wrestling veteran takes aim at Tony Khan's handling of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has faced criticism from various corners, and one notable detractor is wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff didn't hold back in his critique of Tony Khan. Bischoff claimed that Khan lacks vision and understanding of the television business.

"Tony [Khan] just doesn’t have the vision. Tony doesn’t really understand the television business, he doesn’t know how to produce. I don’t know that he’s capable of recognizing that, and allowing people that do know how to do it – because he’s surrounded by people that do know how to do it. But Tony wants to be the ‘Booker of the Year’ and be recognized as a creative guy, but he’s not. […] Tony’s a big fan of wrestling, but that doesn’t make him a wrestling producer."

Bischoff suggested that while Khan is surrounded by knowledgeable people, he insists on being the main creative force, despite lacking the necessary expertise.

