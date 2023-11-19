Tony Khan teases signing 10-time WWE champion during post-Full Gear media scrum

Tony Khan and his team delivered an action-packed AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18, 2023. During the post-show media scrum, the company's president seemingly teased signing a multi-time WWE champion. The name in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

At the presser, Khan fielded several questions about the pay-per-view and the promotion's future plans. He also addressed whether Mone could appear on AEW TV at some point. Earlier this year, The Boss was in the crowd for All In in London, England, raising speculation about her pro wrestling future.

Tony Khan said he would love to have the former Sasha Banks in All Elite Wrestling. He also highlighted how the company's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling could allow the multi-time women's champion to make her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Yeah, she was at AEW All In. It was great having her as part of the show. I have a ton of respect for Mercedes Mone. I would love to have her in AEW any time. She has great experience with our partner, New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And so, she would be a great addition any time. We'd always want to have her. I have a ton of respect for her and always have had great conversations with her."

The former IWGP Women's Champion is one of the most popular female wrestlers in the industry. Mone was an integral part of the women's roster in WWE on all three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She departed the sports entertainment juggernaut last year and later signed with NJPW.

It will be interesting to see if The Boss will debut in the Tony Khan-led company after her return from injury.

