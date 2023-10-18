Tony Khan has "totally embarrassed himself" after AEW's crushing loss WWE, claims former WCW Champion (Exclusive)

Tony Khan recently drew a lot of heat in the industry when he went on a social media rant following AEW Dynamite's loss to WWE NXT in ratings. Vince Russo recently addressed the rant and what it's done for Khan's credibility.

Leading up to Tuesday's pro wrestling showdown, Khan seemed confident in his promotion's eventual success. However, once ratings broke, it was clear that WWE triumphed in the end.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WCW Champion Vince Russo addressed the many shots Tony Khan recently took at WWE.

"Now, he has called Triple H a bald a-hole, taken shots at Vince McMahon, taken shots at Shawn Michaels, now he has just totally embarrassed himself. Because he honestly believed in his mind that a four-year-old company was going to beat a 50-year-old company."

He adds:

"He honestly believed that he was out trash-talking, so now he has totally embarrassed himself, because bro, you drew 600,000 views. Bro, it is time for this man to take a back seat. It is time for him to stop being the focus of AEW." [From 00:55 to 01:43]

Russo also addressed Tony Khan on social media and strongly suggested that he should take a backseat and allow his talent to be featured instead.

Eric Bischoff also had some stern words for Tony Khan after his social media outburst

After AEW lost out to NXT, Tony Khan notably continued his social media war against WWE. The AEW President notably played down the promotion's victory by joking that John Cena and The Undertaker were never on shows that drew under 1 million viewers.

During an episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff proclaimed that taking shots at the two legends is something he never would have done as a WWE competitor.

“That is not something that Eric Bischoff would have said. Circumstances. Let’s be really freaking clear. Had I had my a*s handed to me as decidedly as Tony had his hand to him, the last thing I would have done was to come out and try to spin that a*s-kicking as any kind of a victory."

"That is absolutely something I would never have contemplated. Never. And again, those are five points, however many million really bad impressions."

Many veterans are not happy with Tony Khan's actions, and some reports alleged that even AEW talent isn't impressed with his antics either.

