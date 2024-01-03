"Tony L again," "He is all WWE" - Fans react as 11-time champion bids goodbye to AEW

An AEW star has announced his departure from the promotion. The star in question is Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade made his AEW debut in June 2021. The latter was arguably one of the best athletes the company had to showcase. Despite being talented, many felt the 34-year-old star was rarely used on television. Unfortunately, the star left the promotion after the Worlds End event and bid farewell to everyone in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter and showed gratitude to Tony Khan, fellow stars, and fans for their support during his time in the company.

"Thank you so much @AEW @Tony Khan," Andrade El Idolo shared.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to his post, with many speculating about his next destination. Some were critical of Tony Khan too for letting the star leave the promotion.

Take a look at some of the reactions :

Fans react to Andrade El Idolo bidding farewell to the Jacksonville-based promotion

Andrade is a former NXT, former United States, and a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion. The latter had also won several titles during his time in CMLL promotion.

Tony Khan talks about Andrade El Idolo not renewing his contract with AEW

Since his debut in 2021, the 34-year-old star showcased his talent by delivering top-notch matches. Unfortunately, he decided not to renew his contract with the promotion.

While speaking at the post-media conference of Worlds End, Khan spoke about Andrade's status and his contributions to the promotion.

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

In his last match in promotion, the 34-year-old star lost to Miro at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

Do you think Andrade will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.